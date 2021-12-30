David Tennant and wife Georgia married in 2011 and on their tenth wedding anniversary, the actress shared a look inside their special day.

In the beautiful photo, Georgia is a stunning bride in a tiara and white chiffon dress with a veil that flowed down the back of her shoulders. Meanwhile, David looks incredibly dapper in a black suit with a white shirt, as the pair embrace Georgia's son Ty, who was born during a previous relationship. David would go on to adopt Ty just three months after his marriage to Georgia, with the couple going on to have a further four children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant reveals daughter Birdie's amazing talent

In her caption, the Merlin star had a beautiful tribute to her husband, as she penned: "The happiest day followed by the happiest life. Thanks DT."

Fans fell in love with the dreamy photo as dozens took to the comments to wish the happy couple a "happy anniversary" and many praised the pair's relationship.

One wrote: "Somehow this picture makes me really emotional... you and David are life goals. I won't settle for a relationship that's not as sweet as yours!"

Another added: "I don't know why you two being happy makes me soooo happy. But it does. Happy anniversary," while a third enthused: "PLS YOU ARE BEATIFUL IM CRYING," alongside several sobbing emojis.

Georgia and David married in 2011

In a lengthier comment, one follower said: "Happy anniversary!! I hope you have a great day and the celebration you deserve. I wish you many more years of love and happiness. Thank you for making us dream."

The Tennants are an acting family with David currently starring in Around the World in 80 Days while Georgia has recently been appearing alongside her husband in Staged.

Their son Ty is also an accomplished actor, starring alongside his father in Around the World in 80 Days as well as having a role in Doom Patrol.

Ty walked the red carpet with his sister, Olive, who recently made her feature film debut, appearing in Kenneth Branagh's hit film Belfast.

Fans praised the couple's relationship

And Olive might be catching more of the acting bug as over Christmas, her mum treated her to her first theatre experience.

The youngster wore an eye-catching black-and-white print skirt and carried a turquoise backpack and was eagerly looking towards the theatre as she stood outside.

Georgia captioned the sweet snapshot: "Her first theatre experience, and what a first @oldvictheatre." She also added the hashtags: "#StephenMangan" and: "#AChristmasCarol".

