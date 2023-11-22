David Tennant's bride Georgia rocks romantic wedding dress and tiara in very rare photo

David Tennant, 52, and his wife Georgia (nee Moffett), 38, have kept their 2011 wedding largely under wraps, only releasing a very rare throwback snap on their tenth anniversary.

It shared a peek at the Doctor Who actress' beautiful wedding dress, which featured capped sleeves, a fitted bodice and a pleated A-line skirt. The doting mother was hugging her son Ty in the candid family photo, which appears to have been taken shortly after their December wedding ceremony.

Finishing off her elegant bridal look was a short veil that fell to her waist and a sparkly tiara secured in her blonde hair.

David, meanwhile, was all smiles as he joined the embrace with his new bride and her son, whom he adopted three months after their wedding. Hinting at their low-key dress code, he wore a black suit and an open shirt.

© Getty Images The couple got married in 2011 after meeting on Doctor Who

"The happiest day followed by the happiest life. Thanks DT," wrote the Merlin star, who reportedly pursued David after meeting him on the set of the sci-fi drama.

During a joint appearance on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, Georgia said: "I very much forced it into happening, didn't I?" to which her husband clarified: "That makes it sound like I was resistant, which was not what happened. I thought we were an unlikely life partnership, I suppose. There is a bit of an age gap.

© Instagram Georgia is mother to five children

"Because Doctor Who had run through my life like a stick of rock, to end up marrying the daughter of one of the Doctors, it all felt a bit stupid... that wasn't really likely to happen. So there were a lot of things against it," he added, referring to Georgia's father, actor Peter Davison who played The Doctor from 1981 to 1984.

Who is David Tennant's famous wife Georgia?

Georgia was born in December 1984 in Hammersmith, West London to Peter Moffett (known as Peter Davison) and Sandra Dickinson. She attended St Edward's School in Oxford but went on to follow in her father's footsteps, making her TV debut in Peak Practice in 1999. Since then, she has starred in Where the Heart Is The Last Detective and Spooks: Code 9.

David and Georgia Tennant tend to keep their home life with their kids private

The TV star was 17 when she gave birth to her son Tyler – a successful actor starring in House of the Dragon – in 2002. She has since become a patron of charity Straight Talking which aims to educate young people about teenage pregnancy.

She is also now a parent to four children with David: Olive, Wilfred, Doris, and Birdie. See her funny parenting confession...

In 2018, Georgia was diagnosed with cervical cancer which was caught early and immediately dealt with during an abnormal smear test. She has praised David for his support, telling The Telegraph: "It was a very weird experience because we found out the bad news after it had been dealt with, so we had the relief at the same time as the horror."

He added: "I don’t think I acknowledged at the time how serious it could have been."

