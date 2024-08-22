Jack Nicholson's famous son looks so loved-up in rare photos with striking model girlfriend

Jack Nicholson's son Ray proved that his romance with his gorgeous girlfriend is still going strong.

The 32-year-old actor has been dating Victoria's Secret model, Sara Sampaio since July 2023 – and they looked smitten with each other during a visit to her home country of Portugal.

Taking to Instagram, Sara, 33, shared several photos of their time away, from enjoying the company of each other to that of her family and friends.

Some snapshots included Ray and Sara enjoying a sail with her relatives, with one image showing a shirtless Ray lying on the deck as Sara beamed for the camera beside him.

Another cute image featured the couple posing for a selfie with huge smiles on their faces as they took in their picturesque surroundings.

"Family friends home! Thank you @dourocaptain for taking us on a cute sail thru Porto bridges! A must do if you come visit," she captioned the carousel of photos.

© Instagram Ray and Sara's relationship is still going strong

Ray and Sara made their red carpet debut as a couple in March at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Ray looked a lot like a younger version of his famous father in a gray suit and silk shirt, while Sara stunned in a strapless, burgundy, and black Zuhair Murad gown.

© Instagram Ray and Sara stared dating in July 2023

They wrapped their arms around one another while posing for photos and both threw their heads back in laughter as they lapped up the attention.

Sara shared a glimpse into their big night on Instagram when she posted a short video of them on the red carpet.

© Instagram The couple looked so loved-up on their trip

She captioned it: "Last night at @vanityfair with my [love heart emoji]. Wearing @zuhairmuradofficial and @pasqualebruni jewels. Styled by @aryehlappin Glam @rickymotahair @jey_ventura."

Ray has carved out a career in the acting world. He starred alongside Diane Kruger in the 2022 Neil LaBute film, Out of the Blue, and has had numerous roles in other movies such as Something from Tiffany's, The Benchwarmers, and Panic.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed a boat ride with family and friends

He was born to Jack and his ex-partner, Rebecca Broussard, who The Shining actor also shares his daughter, Lorraine, with.

Jack has five children with four different women, plus a sixth estranged daughter, Tessa Gourin, who he has never publicly acknowledged as his own.

© Instagram Ray and Sara spent time with her family and friends

His first child, Jennifer Nicholson, 60, was born in 1963 during his marriage to Sandra Knight, his first and only wife. He has a son with his former co-star Susan Anspach, Caleb Goddard, 53, and a daughter with model Winnie Hollman, Honey Hollman, 43.

In a 2010 interview with AARP The Magazine, Jack opened up about fatherhood and his close bond with Ray and Lorraine when he said: "We've always gotten along. I want to be inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them. It's their time of life to find out who they are."

© Getty Images Ray looks so much like his dad

Jack added: "I always read to them, from childhood on; I think that's a father's responsibility. I took them to things I knew they might not love; opera, ballet.

"They like going to the ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around show business; they are good set rats."

