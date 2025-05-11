Richard Osman's famous wife just wore £1k fringed wedding dress for star-studded date night

Richard Osman and his famous wife, Ingrid Oliver, may have tied the knot in 2022, but that didn't stop the Doctor Who actress from wearing a wedding dress on the red carpet this weekend.

The couple tend to prefer their privacy, but they enjoyed a public date night on Sunday, travelling to Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall for the TV Bafta Awards 2025. The star-studded event attracts some head-turning fashion moments, including Stacey Solomon's altered wedding dress.

Ingrid followed suit with her ivory one-shouldered gown with a fringed hem, which appeared to be from the Italian brand Taller Marmo.

The designer's bridal collection includes two fringed dresses, but the sweeping £1k 'Arno' dress, which the brand explained is "trimmed with four meters of playful and fresh hand-tied tonal fringes", appears to be identical to Ingrid's.

© PA Images via Getty Images Ingrid Oliver appeared to be wearing a Taller Marmo bridal gown to the Bafta TV Awards

She continued the soft bridal theme with silver pointed-toe heels and pearl drop earrings, styling her brunette hair into a voluminous updo. Meanwhile, Richard cut a dapper figure in a black suit and matching tie.

Richard Osman's wedding

The Pointless star and the actress tied the knot in a "magical" ceremony on 3 December 2022, after meeting on his game show two years earlier.

Richard announced the happy news with a photo of the newlyweds grinning as they emerged from the grand Yellow Drawing Room at Goodwood House, the country house in West Sussex, which is the seat of the Duke of Richmond.

© Dave Benett Richard and Ingrid got married in 2022

Richard chose a royal blue three-piece suit, a black tie and a red boutonniere, while his new bride looked stunning in a mermaid wedding dress with vintage puff sleeves, a plunging sheer V-neck and a long train – a marked difference from her latest bridal dress.

"The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingrid_oliver. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy," Richard captioned the Instagram post.

Happy marriage

© Getty Images The Pointless star admitted he was the happiest he's ever been

The TV host has opened up about his marriage in a rare confession on the High Performance Podcast. He was the first to admit that he had the "right idea" with his career but the "wrong idea" with his personal life, until he met his wife.

The House of Games host gushed he was the happiest he'd ever been since getting married. He explained: "I'm quite a content human being, which comes from introversion.

"Certain members of my family always need to be out doing things, seeing people, which is that extrovert thing. That's not them running from anything, that's just them. They need constant stimulation.

"I'm happy at home with my wife and the cats and the snooker. I find contentment very easy."