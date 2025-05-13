Secret royal wedding! Princess looks resplendent in unconventional backless bridal gown in New York

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Iman of Iran's unconventional floral bridal gown for secret New York wedding
Princess Iman of Iran cuddling up to her new husband Brad on a green carpet© Instagram

The granddaughter of the last Shah of Iran wore a Rosie Assoulin wedding dress

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
5 minutes ago
Congratulations are in order for Princess Iman of Iran and businessman Brad Sherman, who secretly got married in New York City over the weekend.

The couple, who got engaged in the summer of 2023, were pictured enjoying intimate celebrations with close family members.

The bride's sister, Noor Pahlavi, took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos from the big day, which included Iman sheltering from the rain under an umbrella in an unconventional wedding dress by American designer Rosie Assoulin.

Princess Iman of Iran under an umbrella standing on rose petals© Instagram
Princess Iman of Iran wore a floral wedding dress by American designer Rosie Assoulin

The royal, who is the daughter of Yasmine and Reza Pahlavi, kept it low-key in a white halterneck gown with sailor-inspired bows. Features of the £780 midi dress included a daring backless design, an ankle-length skirt and contrasting black crystal-embellished floral print that matched her belt.

Ivory pointed-toe heels with a sparkly strap and statement floral earrings were her only accessories, with the modern bride choosing to forego a veil. Instead, Iman tied her long brunette hair into a low ponytail with curled tendrils left loose around her face. 

Princess Iman of Iran in a backless white floral dress© Instagram
The royal bride was pictured in a backless bridal gown

Her husband, Brad, wore a black suit but left his shirt open without a tie, reflecting the relaxed atmosphere that saw them celebrate with an evening meal at a restaurant with cocktails. 

Princess Iman with her husband Brad and sister Noor© Instagram
Iman's sister Noor posed for photos with the bride and groom at the intimate New York ceremony

Noor, meanwhile, looked elegant in an off-the-shoulder pink floral dress, while the bride's mother, Yasmine, was beautiful in a blue belted midi dress from Michael Kors.

Love story

Princess Iman and Brad met in 2017 through mutual friends in New York, where she is believed to work at American Express.

The granddaughter of the last Shah of Iran announced her engagement in 2023, after Brad proposed on the beach surrounded by torches and flower petals.

Iman was overcome with emotion, wiping away a tear as she stood barefoot against the backdrop of the ocean in a paisley print pink summer dress. She looked down at Brad, who was on one knee in a white shirt and cream trousers.

Princess Iman of Iran in the arms of her new husband Brad© Instagram
The couple met in 2017

"Our sweet Iman got engaged this weekend," Iman's parents explained in a joint Instagram post.

Sharing an insight into their love story, they added: "She and Bradley have been dating for three years. We’ve watched their relationship blossom and are so happy that they have made a commitment to share their lives together."

