Georgia and David Tennant's rare family photos on anniversary leave fans commenting on marriage
Georgia Tennant in a white dress on the red carpet with David Tennant© Mike Marsland/WireImage

The couple met on the set of Doctor Who in 2008

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Georgia Tennant marked her anniversary with David Tennant on Monday, sparking a series of comments from fans about their relationship. 

The actress has previously opened up about pursuing her husband after meeting on the set of Doctor Who, admitting that he had reservations about their 14-year age gap. Seventeen years later, they have proven that their relationship has stood the test of time, with the pair tying the knot in December 2011 and expanding their blended family with children Ty, Olive, Wilfred, Doris, and Birdie.

David was spotted enjoying tender moments with their kids in a special tribute Georgia posted on Instagram. 

"17 years since we became us. I am so relieved I get to do it all with you. My kind, funny, relentlessly generous, Bafta-less love. You are it x," Georgia captioned the post. 

"No way their relationship is as old as me??" one fan questioned, in disbelief about their long-lasting love story. Meanwhile, a flurry of other comments gushed about the couple's relationship.

"Who needs a Bafta when he's got you? P.S. He should totally get a Bafta as well, though," commented a second, while a third remarked: "Your dynamic is just [chef's kiss] honestly, it's this or nothing, you guys are a blueprint."

Georgia Tennant holding up her white dress as she walks alongside smiling David Tennant© BAFTA via Getty Images
The Tennants were pictured smiling at the Bafta Television Awards on Sunday

Georgia's quip was a reference to their appearance at the Bafta Television Awards 2025 on Sunday, where David had been nominated for Leading Actor in Disney+ drama Rivals. 

While he missed out on the award, which went to Lennie James for Mr Loverman, the pair still appeared to be all smiles as they enjoyed a star-studded date night at the event at Royal Festival Hall in London.

David turned heads in a maroon checked suit with a contrasting hem layered over a silk shirt, while his wife kept all eyes on her husband in an understated ruched white gown.

Early relationship

Georgia Tennant and David Tennant attend the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England.© Mike Marsland/WireImage
The couple met on the set of Doctor Who

In a rare relationship confession, Georgia joked that she "forced" their early romance – a comment David strongly disagreed with!

"I very much forced it into happening, didn't I?" said Georgia on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, referring to her pursuing the actor.

David replied: "That makes it sound like I was resistant, which was not what happened. I thought we were an unlikely life partnership, I suppose. There is a bit of an age gap.

Georgia Tennant looking at her phone in a wedding dress next to her father© Instagram
Georgia Tennant recently shared a throwback photo of her wedding from 2011

"Because Doctor Who had run through my life like a stick of rock, to end up marrying the daughter of one of the Doctors, it all felt a bit stupid... that wasn't really likely to happen. So there were a lot of things against it."

Doctor Who wasn't the only time they have collaborated professionally. Discussing their lockdown drama, Staged, Georgia told Radio Times: "Nobody seemed to want to let me do it.

David and Georgia Tennant's children© @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram
David and Georgia Tennant have a blended family with five children

"For one part, I was told by a casting director that I wasn't a convincing partner for him… I was like, 'But we're married. With quite a few kids!'

"So, basically, every actor who could possibly play the part would have to be eliminated in order for me to be allowed to play his wife."

