Hugh Jackman shares special glimpse of home life amid romance with new girlfriend Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman is embracing a new chapter in his life, and he’s letting his fans in on the joy. The actor, 56, gave a heartwarming glimpse of his happiness with a playful Instagram post over the weekend.

Dressed casually in a blue shirt and jeans, Hugh was captured mid-jump, a broad smile lighting up his face as he performed what looked like impromptu dance moves. Sporting a bushy salt-and-pepper beard, Hugh radiated positivity, captioning the post simply: ‘Sunday morning.’

The cheerful post comes amid a whirlwind of headlines surrounding Hugh’s blossoming romance with Broadway star Sutton Foster. Just days earlier, the couple was spotted sharing a tender moment at a San Fernando In-N-Out drive-thru.

WATCH: Hugh Jackman's Dating History

In photos that sent fans into a frenzy, Sutton, 49, lovingly cradled Hugh’s face as the pair exchanged kisses while waiting for their order. Their chemistry was undeniable, a touching moment of intimacy amid the casual setting.

Hugh’s newfound happiness follows his attendance at Sutton’s Los Angeles performance of Once Upon A Mattress, where he proudly supported her work. The couple was later seen strolling hand-in-hand on a romantic outing in Santa Monica, solidifying their status as one of Hollywood’s most exciting new pairs.

© Instagram Hugh Jackman jumps for joy at home

The connection between Hugh and Sutton is steeped in shared history. The duo starred opposite each other in the acclaimed Broadway revival of The Music Man, where their onstage chemistry was undeniable. While their romance is now the talk of the town, it’s been a journey marked by significant life changes for both.

Sutton finalized her divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin last October after ten years of marriage.

© Instagram Hugh is full of happiness at home

The Younger star filed for an uncontested divorce, signaling a quiet but decisive end to their union. Meanwhile, Hugh made headlines last September when he and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their separation in a heartfelt statement.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the former couple shared. “Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in 2008

The couple, who share two children—Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19—were celebrated for their enduring partnership. However, as their lives moved in different directions, they chose to embrace the change with grace and mutual respect.

Deborra-Lee has also been making waves post-split. Just last week, the 69-year-old actress turned heads at the Australian Open, where she attended courtside with her daughter Ava.

Sporting a $1,100 violet silk shirt from high-end U.S. label BODE, Deborra-Lee accessorized her vibrant look with a striking ‘evil eye’ ring. Known as a symbol of protection and good fortune in various cultures, the ring seemed a fitting choice for someone navigating a significant life transition.