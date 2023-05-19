Princess Kate displays unseen wedding photo of mother Carole at Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace may no longer be the Princess of Wales' primary residence, but she still has some sentimental decorations inside the palace walls – including memories of her royal wedding.

Princess Kate got ready for King Charles' coronation inside the London property with her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. A video of the preparations shared a new look inside the palace, where framed family photos decorate the grand interiors of apartment 1A.

Sitting atop a wooden side table with intricate wooden carvings was a photo of Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton on the day of their daughter's royal wedding in April 2011.

© The Prince and Princess of Wales Kate has a framed photo of her parents at her wedding on display

Kate's mother looked elegant with her hands clasped in front of her as she wore a sky blue hat and matching Catherine Walker coat dress as she stood next to what appeared to be her husband.

© CARL DE SOUZA Carole Middleton looked stunning in a blue coat dress at the royal wedding

Father of the bride Michael looked smart in a morning suit with a red tie, which he teamed with a top hat before removing it to walk his daughter down the aisle.

© The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince Louis and Prince Charlotte joined their parents inside the property ahead of the coronation

The photo sat next to a large lamp near a window seat, while more family photos were on display on the other side of the room.

© The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince Louis' birthday photo could be seen inside Kensington Palace

As Louis walked into the space, he was met with a picture of himself as a child, shared for his first birthday, as well as a snap of his elder sister Charlotte, then four, who wore a grey jumper in the garden of their Norfolk house, Anmer Hall.

When did Prince William and Princess Kate get married?

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales got married in 2011

The Prince and Princess of Wales got married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. Kate arrived in the back of a Rolls Royce Phantom VI alongside her father, and she looked stunning in a Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen lace gown.

It featured a V-neck, long sleeves and a corset bodice, as well as a nine-foot train that her maid of honour Pippa Middleton was pictured holding.

After they exchanged vows, Kate and William hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace, where Kate changed into a strapless gown with an embellished waist and a fur jacket.

What have Carole and Micheal Middleton said about Prince William and Princess Kate's relationship?

© Getty Carole and Michael joined King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the royal wedding

Before proposing to his girlfriend in Kenya in 2010, William didn't ask Michael for his blessing. In a TV interview after their engagement was announced, he said to Tom Bradby: "Well, I was torn between asking Kate's dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say 'no' dawned upon me."

It didn't seem to matter since Michael later told reporters: "We all think he's wonderful and we're extremely fond of him."

© Getty William has a close relationship with his in-laws

Meanwhile, Carole commented on her relationship with her two sons-in-law, Prince William and James Matthews. Chatting to the Telegraph, Carole described them as "lovely". She said: "I have two lovely sons-in-law and I hope I'll have a lovely daughter-in-law," referring to her youngest son James Middleton's wife Alizee Thevenet.

