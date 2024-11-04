Kelly Osbourne showcases 85 lbs weight loss in black dress as she celebrates her 40th birthday in style

Kelly Osbourne certainly knows how to make an entrance! The Osbournes star celebrated her 40th birthday in high style, stepping out in a chic and classic little black dress that showed off her stunning transformation.

The reality TV icon and singer, who recently shut down rumors about using Ozempic to achieve her incredible 85lb weight loss, looked more radiant than ever as she marked her milestone birthday in Los Angeles at the glamorous W Hotel.

Kelly turned heads in her sophisticated bandeau-neckline dress, featuring buttons up the chest and a striking leather skirt that hugged her toned figure perfectly.

The stylish and fitted look accentuated her slender frame, showing off the hard work she's put into her health and fitness journey.

She completed her birthday look with a beautiful black bow pinned in her fresh platinum-blonde locks—a nod to her recent Kim Kardashian-inspired hair transformation—and added a classic touch with a pearl necklace.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kelly Osbourne celebrates her 40th birthday

Black point-toe heels rounded off her ensemble, giving her outfit an elegant, timeless feel that was nothing short of fabulous.

Of course, no birthday is complete without family, and Kelly was joined by her mum, Sharon Osbourne, and son Sid, two, for heartwarming moments that were captured on camera.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kelly stunned in a LBD

The former The Talk panellist, who has also undergone her own weight transformation with the help of Ozempic, matched her daughter’s classic black look in a chic blazer and trousers.

Sharon, with her signature red locks and stylish black ensemble, looked every bit the proud mum as she cuddled up with Kelly in front of a towering three-tier white birthday cake.

The cake, adorned with black bow detailing and Kelly’s name, was a beautiful tribute to the birthday girl’s chic style and love of classic fashion.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kelly Osbourne and her son Sidney Wilson

Kelly’s close friend, actor Daniel Nguyen, was also spotted at the celebration, sharing a laugh with her as they posed outside the W Hotel.

The celebration comes after Kelly and her brother, Jack Osbourne, joined forces for a fun turn in the hot seat on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? with host Jimmy Kimmel.

The sibling duo tackled the quiz show with a mix of laughter and sibling banter, bringing their trademark Osbourne wit and charm to the set. The game was smooth sailing until they reached the $8,000 question, where things took a humorous turn.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne

The question read: “Approved in the 1970s to treat high blood pressure, the drug minoxidil was ‘repurposed’ after many patients who took it experienced what side effect?” With the options whittled down to C: “Substantial weight loss” and D: “Excessive hair growth,” Kelly and Jack found themselves in a playful standoff, unsure of the correct answer.

Ever quick with a quip, Kelly turned to her brother and said, “I’m telling you, Jack, if it were weight loss, I’d know.”