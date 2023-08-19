Lioness Ella Toone's Manchester pad with fellow footballer boyfriend Joe Bunney

The Lionesses are facing off Spain in the Women's World Cup final in Australia today (Sunday) with the world watching on to see which team comes out top. Eyes will be on midfielder Ella Toone, who scored during the semi-final against Australia, to see if she can get another in the back of the net. But what about her life away from football?

The 23-year-old plays for the Manchester United Women's team and she is believed to reside in her hometown of Tyldesley along with her partner Joe Bunney. Her boyfriend is also in football, playing as a Macclesfield forward.

While Ella does not share any looks inside her private home, she did share a sweet photo on 'key day' when she bought her first property in November 2022. The star stood with a beaming smile on her face, outside of her brand-new pad which features a black country-style door, a matching wooden porch and a cute 'welcome' doormat.

Ella bought her own home in 2022

The brick-built property is located on a new-build estate, spearheaded by construction company Bellway.

"Happy new home day," she penned alongside a house and love heart emoji. "Proud of you," commented Joe on the post, indicating that Ella had made the property purchase – and Joe's sweet comment to his partner even racked up over 100 likes!

Prior to buying her own abode, it is believed Ella lived with her parents Nick and Karen and she showed a few looks inside the family home via her Instagram feed.

Ella posed in her parents' house

While posing in a very glam outfit, the footballer revealed what could be her former lounge featuring wooden floors, a black-framed mirror and a matching black shelving unit. Eagle-eyed fans may notice that there's even a sweet football memento on display on the second shelf down!

At Christmastime during the pandemic, the sportswoman posed for a snap alongside her family Christmas tree. The impressive festive display featured an array of silver, white and gold decorations with a few presents underneath. The room appears rather minimal but there is a large statement clock on the white wall.

Ella's family home got decked out for Christmas

Ella is very close to her proud parents and she has written about her rise to footballing fame thanks to her mum and dad for englandfootball.com.

The star penned: My dad always tells me a story about when I was a newborn baby and he took me to watch the football down at our local team Hindsford Football Club… The ball went really high up in the air and landed on me and the pram went over. I was crying and my Mum was going mad because I had a football stain on my dress. So my Dad always says that was the day you decided you wanted to play football."