Exclusive: Sting's daughter's 'antique lace' bridal gown she stumbled across in Notting Hill boutique

Sting's daughter, Fuchsia Kate Sumner, modelled several show-stopping bridal outfits to marry her long-time partner, Max Wright, in Noto, Sicily.

Ahead of the ceremony, the couple enjoyed a pre-wedding street party, where fans got their first glimpse of Kate's bridal style. The Billionaire Boys Club, 43, who goes by Kate, was positively glowing with happiness in a lace bridal gown with an illusion neckline, a backless silhouette and a trailing skirt that she held up, showing off her ivory wedges.

Wedding dress designer reveals secrets

While it was originally mistaken for a Valentino creation, the dress was actually from a boutique in Portobello Arcade called Jane Bourvis. The store owner opened up about the design process to HELLO!, revealing that Kate was lucky to stumble across this hidden gem.

"I have been making wedding dresses for about 20 years. I previously had a shop in Golborne Road, and I work with antique and vintage fabrics.

"The dress that Fuschia wore was cut from antique lace, a huge square I found of antique lace. She just came into the shop and bought it; it had only been in the shop about a week," Jane explained.

© Getty Sting and his wife Trudie Styler celebrated Kate's wedding in Greece

Speaking of the general process of taking fabrics and turning them into works of art, the designer added: "I build them on a dummy, cut them, stitch them…

"The dresses look amazing, as you can imagine, most of the girls getting married look incredible, so slipping them into beautiful antique lace, they look even better."

Personal tribute

Jane took to Instagram shortly after the pre-wedding party to share a personal tribute to the happy couple and share her delight about her gown being chosen.

In the snap, Kate wore her brunette hair in a low, wavy ponytail and added a pop of colour with red drop earrings as she smiled next to her groom, who was dressed in a dusty pink shirt and purple trousers.

"Fabulous photos [of] bride @fuschiakate the night before her wedding in Sicily in her beautiful dress from Jane Bourvis.. Incredible event design by @designanarchystudio," she wrote.

Kate's multi-day wedding

© Instagram Kate swapped her Jane Bourvis bridal gown for a tulle wedding dress as she walked down the aisle with Sting

Actress and director Kate and creative director Max got married in a multi-day celebration, starting with the street party. For the occasion, father-of-the-bride Sting kept it casual in a crisp blue shirt and trousers, while his wife Trudie Styler wore a figure-skimming buttermilk yellow gown, accessorising the silk design with Gen-Z approved gold chain body jewellery.

© Instagram The newlyweds let off colourful canons

Guests enjoyed an Italian marching band and a special performance of Una Serenata! - 'A Serenade' in Italian - at the Teatro Comunale Tina di Lorenzo.

Kate changed into an off-the-shoulder gown with a tulle skirt for the outdoor ceremony, tying her brunette hair into a low bun, while Max donned a light grey suit.

© Instagram The table settings were stunning

After they exchanged vows, they dined on lobster and pasta at the Dimora delle Balze and watched fireworks.