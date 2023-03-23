Lady Amelia Spencer and university sweetheart Greg's heartwarming love story

Lady Amelia Spencer, 30, previously joked she didn't rush into anything when it came to getting engaged and married to Greg Mallett, 33, whom she met as a teenager.

Amelia – the daughter of Earl Spencer and Victoria Lockwood – was just 17 when she crossed paths with Greg, who was 19 at the time. Eleven years later, they got engaged in South Africa and they returned to the sentimental location for their mountaintop wedding in March 2023.

As we wait to see all the photos and details of their big day, which will be released in the upcoming issue of HELLO! magazine, look back at Amelia and Greg's love story…

Who is Lady Amelia Spencer's husband Greg Mallett?

Greg Mallett is a fitness and nutrition coach

Greg is the nephew of former South African national rugby coach Nick Mallett. He studied at the University of Cape Town, the same place as Amelia, and now works as a fitness and nutrition coach.

How did Lady Amelia Spencer meet her husband Greg Mallett?

The couple met through mutual friends, despite the fact they were not at the same school or university at the time.

"We met as teenagers – Greg was 19 and I was 17 – through mutual friends when I was at school and he had just done his first year of university. A week later, we bumped into each other in Camps Bay, a stunning beach strip in Cape Town. We spent the whole night talking and laughing and it was clear that something was very special between us," Amelia told HELLO! when they announced their engagement in 2020.

The couple met aged 17 and 19

They knew immediately that they had feelings for one another – not only did they profess their love after just two weeks, but Greg also asked Amelia to be his girlfriend on their second date. How sweet!

When did Lady Amelia Spencer get engaged to Greg Mallett?

After 11 years together, Greg proposed at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa on 22 July 2020. Speaking to HELLO!, he said: "I’ve always known I wanted to marry Amelia. As young as I was when we got together, I knew she was the girl of my dreams." Hear all about it in the video…

Shortly after Amelia's birthday, on 10 July, Greg had organised a trip to "one of our favourite places on earth", which boasts views over the mountain ranges, where he claimed to have a late birthday present for her. He presented her with a memory box containing eight smaller boxes, before popping the question with an oval diamond engagement ring, which Amelia described as her "dream ring."

Greg explained: "Knowing Amelia so well, I knew what design to go for. I spent time with the people at [South African jewellers] Charles Greig, who are great family friends of mine, to design the ring. It features a unique platinum band, which is stamped with an image of Table Mountain, and a half moon, which signifies the jeweller who put the oval diamond into the halo setting."

When did Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett get married?

The couple were pictured at pre-wedding celebrations in South Africa, days before their mountaintop ceremony

On 21st March, HELLO! broke the news that Lady Amelia and Greg had tied the knot in a mountaintop ceremony near Cape Town, where they both grew up before moving to London in 2021.

They were joined by family members including model Amelia's twin sister Lady Eliza, older sister Lady Kitty, and younger brother Samuel.

