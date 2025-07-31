Princess Diana's niece announces exciting news with long-term partner

Princess Diana's niece, Eliza Spencer, is engaged!

Lady Eliza, who is the daughter of Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, revealed the happy news on Instagram.

"Forever and Ever," she captioned the post. In the picture, Eliza, 33, cups her fiancé, Channing Millerd's face as she flashes her gorgeous diamond ring toward the camera.

© Instagram Eliza and her partner Channing have been together for nine years

The model also shared a candid snap of her and Channing mid-proposal. Channing, who is wearing all white, is down on one knee and clutching the ring box while a smiling Eliza, who is wearing a stunning red gown, kneels in front of him.

The couple, who have been together for nine years, were holidaying in Santorini when Channing popped the question.

Eliza shared the sweet snaps on her Instagram

"I couldn't be happier for you both! The BEST NEWS IN THE WORLD. I love you both with all my heart! The perfect couple and dream engagement," Eliza's twin, Amelia, wrote under the snap.

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Eliza's twin, Amelia, congratulated the couple

The comments were flooded with friends and fans swooning over the ring and the happy news.

Speaking to HELLO! exclusively earlier this year about a potential engagement being on the cards. The twins were in South Africa for Amelia's wedding to her long time partner, Greg Mallett.

Eliza said: "It’s a beautiful idea for the future. But right now, we’re just enjoying our journey together, supporting each other in our careers and personal growth. When the time feels right, it will be incredibly special, but for now, we’re just appreciating every moment we share

"We love the idea of a destination wedding. We feel drawn to Italy, especially somewhere by the ocean – that feels so romantic to us."

Eliza and Channing's love story

Eliza and Channing have been together for nine years. The pair first at a dinner party in South Africa through her now brother-in-law, Greg Mallett.

Lady Eliza Spencer and Channing Millerd in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!

"We have such a strong, loving and supportive relationship," Eliza told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "He truly is my best friend. We understand each other so well, and no matter what life brings, we’re always there for one another.

"I absolutely believe he’s The One – our bond is built on so much trust, laughter and shared values."