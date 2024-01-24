Calista Flockhart reveals why Harrison Ford acts differently around her

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have one of the most steady unions in Hollywood, having been together for two decades, and married for over 13 years.

Ford, 81, and Flockhart, 59, have also been seen supporting each other on the red carpet more so than usual, most notably at the Critics Choice Awards, where the actor was honored with the Career Achievement Award (which you can watch in the clip below).

Flockhart was a guest on the latest installment of Live with Kelly and Mark, where she was asked about the moment, and host Kelly Ripa praised their relationship.

WATCH: Harrison Ford tearfully thanks wife Calista Flockhart

"Dare I say, you bring out the soft, puppy dog side of Harrison Ford we mortals might not necessarily know is there," she said, referencing the screen legend's famously gruff demeanor.

Flockhart played along with the joke, leaning in to tell the daytime host: "I have something…he's afraid of me," which left the entire studio in hysterics as she proudly watched.

"I'm just saying," she quipped, with Kelly telling her co-host and husband Mark Consuelos: "Pay attention to that," and he couldn't bring himself to disagree with her.

© Getty Images "He's afraid of me," Flockhart joked about why her husband acted differently around her

"He was so emotional, and so were you," Kelly continued, to which the Ally McBeal star responded: "It was so beautiful. His body of work is so incredible, and it was so well deserved. I feel very proud of him and happy for him."

The All My Children actor then posed an interesting question to his guest, asking: "Do you have a favorite Harrison Ford movie?" and while many would expect her to list off one of the beloved Indiana Jones or Star Wars flicks, her answer was quite unexpected.

"I have a few, but I would have to say, right off the bat, The Mosquito Coast," she replied. The 1986 drama, directed by Peter Weir and co-starring Helen Mirren, Andrew Gregory, and River Phoenix, was initially a critical and commercial disappointment.

© Getty Images The two stars have been married since June 2010

At the time, it was the only Harrison Ford movie to not break even at the box office. However, it has since been reviewed much more positively and holds a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In an earlier interview with People, the Feud actress spoke about her husband thanking her in his Critics Choice speech for offering him her "support," and she affirmed that it was in fact mutual. "He supports me a lot. It's a mutual thing."

© Getty Images "It was so beautiful. His body of work is so incredible, and it was so well deserved. I feel very proud of him and happy for him," she said of his speech

The couple met at the 2002 Golden Globes, almost exactly 22 years ago, and quickly embarked on a relationship, with the Shrinking star telling HELLO! in 2003: "I'm in love."

"Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life," he continued. "I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

© Getty Images The couple first met at the 2002 Golden Globes and embarked on a relationship soon after

In 2009, they announced their engagement and in June 2010, eight years after they started dating, they tied the knot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Flockhart had adopted a son, Liam, a year before meeting the actor, and Liam was in turn adopted by Ford shortly after the wedding.

