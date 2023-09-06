Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham's extravagant A-list wedding lawsuit settled: details on the drama

The claims stemming from the $3 million wedding held at billionaire Nelson Peltz's Florida estate have all been dismissed

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham's wedding drama is over.

The couple, who enjoyed an A-list extravaganza at her billionaire father Nelson's Palm Beach home on April 9 2022, became the subject of a huge lawsuit when Plan Design Events, founded by Arianna Grijalba and Nicole Braghin, were sued by Nicola's father for a $159,000 deposit that he claimed had not been returned.

Now the parties involved have revealed that the saga has come to an end, with all the claims being dismissed.

"The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed. As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together," the statement, given to People magazine, read.

The wedding reportedly cost over $3 million and the trouble began when wedding planner Preston Bailey stepped down six weeks before the special day. The family then hired Nicole and Ariana, but after just nine days they ended their professional relationship with the Peltz family.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola with her mom Claudia and grandmother

In response, Nelson sued their company, claiming they had not returned his initial $159,000 deposit, and a counterclaim made by PDE alleged breach of contract, and named Nicola and her mother Claudia.

A third filing by Mr Peltz aimed to have his wife and daughter removed from the countersuit.

Nicola and Brooklyn wed in April 2022

The documents revealed the communication breakdown between the parties, including details such as Claudia not wanting Brooklyn's parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, to be privy to how disorganized wedding planning had become, and a group chat between Nelson, Claudia, Nicola, Arianna and Nicole alleging difficulties with the technology being used for RSVP's.

Over confusion about famed F1 driver Lewis Hamilton's response to his invitation, Nicola wrote in the group chat: "We spoke to him. He can't come so explain why you said he [RSVP'd] yes," and Arianna replied: "Give me a sec because this system for RSVP it's new to me, I haven't got a chance to learn how to pull the data…By mistake we sent you everyone who entered the link today."

Arianna added: "I hate looking like a fool but I hate the most not giving you what you need ASAP. I will be back soon."

Nelson's lawyers argued the wedding planners "took advantage" of their opportunity to work for "two world-famous celebrities." "

Peltz had presented them with the opportunity of a lifetime – to have their names associated with the wedding of two world-famous celebrities, which would undoubtedly propel PDE into wedding planning stardom," they wrote in their filing.

The naming of Nicola in the claim was an attempt by PDE “to falsely portray Nicola in an extremely negative light to…hopefully pressure Mr. Peltz to dismiss his well-founded claims," the documents read.

© Getty The Beckhams and Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz supported Victoria at her runway show in Paris in 2022

Brooklyn and Nicola’s glamorous event, attended by 500 guests including the Beckham family and Serena Williams, was eventually put together by wedding planner Michelle Ragos.

“Nelson is not a litigious man,” a source close to the pair previously told HELLO!

"He has not sued anyone in 15 years but when it comes to his daughter, he will protect her always." “When Michelle got involved, she took a lot of Nicola’s stress away. Nicola was finally able to focus on her work and the things about her wedding that made her excited."

