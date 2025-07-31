I'm a style writer and I'm obsessed with Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'haunting' Morticia Addams transformation

Catherine Zeta-Jones has always been just as committed to her style as she has her roles, and, over the years, she's delivered some of the most iconic red carpet looks in history.

Ever since she brought out her Thierry Mugler petal pink gown at Cannes in 1999, before it had even made a debut on the runway, the 55-year-old has held her crown as one of Hollywood's biggest fashion muses.

At the season two premiere of Netflix's Wednesday earlier this week, Michael Douglas' wife was a vision in a dramatic, plunging black gown – and she's truly living up to the edgy elegance we need from this generation's Morticia Addams.

© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Wi Catherine Zeta-Jones channelled Morticia Addams on the red carpet

Tania Leslau, HELLO! Fashion's Fashion Features Writer, couldn't have higher praise for Catherine's outfit, praising "method dressing" gets her into character and looking incredible doing it.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'gothic glamour' dress

She adds: "Crafted by Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture, the actress' gown perfectly encapsulates the gothic glamour of her beloved character without veering into caricature.

"Rather than mimic Anjelica Huston's Morticia Addams, synonymous with jet black long-sleeved dresses, the look reimagines the matriarch's aesthetic with a fresh modernity."

© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Wi Catherine Zeta-Jones looked incredible at Netflix's season two premiere for Wednesday

Tania highlights the "contemporary halterneck silhouette, dainty crystal embellishments, romantic keyhole cut-out and underwired tulle accents", which collectively make for what she calls an "enchanting marriage of new Hollywood elegance and occult symbolism".

Catherine Zeta-Jones gives Morticia Addams a modern spin

She also points out: "We've seen this type of hauntingly haute design in the work of designers such as Alexander McQueen, Iris Van Herpen and Comme Des Garçons – all revered for toying with dark themes and subversion.

© Donato Sardella Rather than mimic Anjelica Huston, Catherine put her own spin on the style

"It proves two things: Morticia Addams' style remains eternally iconic, and Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fashion force in her own right."

And I couldn't agree more: revamping the quintessentially camp Morticia Addams look we associate with Anjelica Huston in the 90s is the perfect way to pay tribute to her cultural impact, while still putting her own spin on it.

Take a look at our favourite looks from the premiere below…

© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Wi Joanna Lumley Keeping in line with the show's gothic vibe, Joanna Lumley appeared in the most gorgeous monochrome black ensemble, with a shining pop of colour to break it up. The 79-year-old wore a flowing pair of wide-leg trousers, with a matching top, pairing it with a floor-length cardigan embellished with silver floral designs.

© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Wi Emma Myers The 23-year-old actress, who plays Wednesday's werewolf friend Enid in the series, looked incredible in a bright scarlet lace mini dress, which featured sheer long sleeves, a high neckline, and ruffles throughout. She also wore a pair of iconic Jimmy Choo 'Etana' sandals, rounding off her edgy ensemble.

© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Wi Billie Piper Doctor Who star Billie Piper, who is joining the show for the second season, looked beautiful in a floor-length black gown with a lace-up front.



© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Wi Jenna Ortega How could we talk about the Wednesday premiere without mentioning the star of the show? Jenna Ortega was the best-dressed in the most incredible reptilian-inspired gown from Ashi Studio.

