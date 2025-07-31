I'm a style writer and I'm obsessed with Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'haunting' Morticia Addams transformation

Catherine Zeta-Jones has always been just as committed to her style as she has her roles, and, over the years, she's delivered some of the most iconic red carpet looks in history.
Ever since she brought out her Thierry Mugler petal pink gown at Cannes in 1999, before it had even made a debut on the runway, the 55-year-old has held her crown as one of Hollywood's biggest fashion muses.
At the season two premiere of Netflix's Wednesday earlier this week, Michael Douglas' wife was a vision in a dramatic, plunging black gown – and she's truly living up to the edgy elegance we need from this generation's Morticia Addams.
Tania Leslau, HELLO! Fashion's Fashion Features Writer, couldn't have higher praise for Catherine's outfit, praising "method dressing" gets her into character and looking incredible doing it.
Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'gothic glamour' dress
She adds: "Crafted by Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture, the actress' gown perfectly encapsulates the gothic glamour of her beloved character without veering into caricature.
"Rather than mimic Anjelica Huston's Morticia Addams, synonymous with jet black long-sleeved dresses, the look reimagines the matriarch's aesthetic with a fresh modernity."
Tania highlights the "contemporary halterneck silhouette, dainty crystal embellishments, romantic keyhole cut-out and underwired tulle accents", which collectively make for what she calls an "enchanting marriage of new Hollywood elegance and occult symbolism".
Catherine Zeta-Jones gives Morticia Addams a modern spin
She also points out: "We've seen this type of hauntingly haute design in the work of designers such as Alexander McQueen, Iris Van Herpen and Comme Des Garçons – all revered for toying with dark themes and subversion.
"It proves two things: Morticia Addams' style remains eternally iconic, and Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fashion force in her own right."
And I couldn't agree more: revamping the quintessentially camp Morticia Addams look we associate with Anjelica Huston in the 90s is the perfect way to pay tribute to her cultural impact, while still putting her own spin on it.
