Catherine Zeta-Jones steals a kiss with 'lucky' husband Michael Douglas on set

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are one of Hollywood's most famous power couples, and as they approach their 24th wedding anniversary, the stars just proved they're still madly in love.

Taking to Instagram, Wednesday star Catherine, 55, shared a photograph of her and Michael, 80, stealing a kiss on set.

"Bring your husband to work day!!! At your own risk!!!!" Catherine teased in the caption, revealing she brought her Academy Award-winning husband to the Wednesday set.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael shared a kiss on set

Catherine continued: "@michaelkirkdouglas stepped into our wonder world. Usually such normies would be banished, but Morticia made an exception because 'A Perfect Murder’ starring the aforementioned, is one of her favourite movies."

The Chicago actress cut a casual figure in black tracksuit bottoms, a suede jacket and black trainers, sweeping her glossy raven hair into a messy low bun. As Catherine planted a kiss on her husband's cheek, Michael also pouted, wrapping his arm around his wife's waist.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' love story

Fans were quick to comment on the couple's romantic post, with several branding the Ant-Man star "lucky" for being married to Hollywood muse, Catherine.

"Michael is so lucky to have a Morticia like this!" gushed one fan, as another wrote: "You two are so adorable. Truly the best couple ever."

Catherine and Michael's enduring love story © Dave Benett Michael and Catherine have a 25-year age gap Catherine and Michael's love is a rare Hollywood success story in a world so synonymous with high-octane glamour and short-lived romances. When the couple first met, Michael was already a household name; Catherine was quickly becoming a rising star in Hollywood after The Mask of Zorro, and sparks flew instantly.

© Getty Images The couple met in Hollywood Through career highs, personal challenges, a brief split in 2003 and Michael's battle with cancer, the two have remained steadfast, and seem just as in love today as they did in the nineties.

The pair will have been married for 24 years in November, and share two children: Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21. © Getty The couple share two children together Addressing their age gap, Catherine spoke candidly about the quarter-century between her and her husband to WSJ in 2021, revealing how their relationship succeeds despite the challenges they face.