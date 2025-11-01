1000lb Sisters star Amy Slaton unveils 200lb weight loss in lace bridal gown: 'My happily ever after!'

1000lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has tied the knot, sharing that she is "getting my happily ever after!" The TLC reality star wed Brian Lovvorn in a "Victorian" wedding at Talbott Tavern, a supposedly haunted historic restaurant and inn in Bardstown, Kentucky on October 31, 2025. Her sister Tammy was in attendance to watch as Amy and Brian said "I do". Amy wore a gorgeous white lace sleeveless gown that highlighted her dramatic weight loss – she has lost around 200lbs over the last five years – and paired it with a veil and a bouquet of autumnal flowers.

Amy picked her close friend Ollisha Davis to be her maid of honor, telling People magazine that she had "deeply cherished the journey of wedding planning, embracing the art and location hunting, but selecting bridesmaids and groomsmen proved to be a profound challenge".

"Yet I intuitively knew that my extraordinary friend Ollisha (Lee Lee) would graciously accept the esteemed honor of being my maid of honor, even before I extended the heartfelt invitation," said Amy, revealing why she didn't ask her sister. Tammy had also been apprehensive about their wedding after Brian proposed after five months of dating in 2024.

"In true Amy fashion, she got married on Halloween! Here’s a sneak peek of her and Brian’s special day. #1000lbSisters (Photos by: Jenny Pollitte Photography)," shared TLC on social media. "Amy looks absolutely beautiful here. The hair color is amazing!" commented one follower as another wrote how Amy looked "so pretty and elegant". One fan added: "I am absolutely in AWE! Amy looks absolutely stunning What a beautiful dress!"

Amy's Halloween-themed ceremony was officiated by her friend, Billy, who also officiated Tammy's 2022 wedding to her late husband, Caleb Willingham. Amy was Tammy's maid of honor when she married Caleb. However, Amy had also been wary of their wedding, as documented at the time on their reality show.

Caleb and Tammy met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio in November 2022. They married in a small ceremony, surrounded by family and friends, after weeks knowing each other. Caleb died in July 2023. "Rip sweet angel, you will forever be missed and loved so much, thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness," Tammy wrote in a tribute to Caleb.

© Tammy Slaton Tammy poses with her husband Caleb in 2023, after their wedding

For her sister's special day, Tammy – who has lost around 500lbs and underwent skin removal surgery – wore a black-and-white striped rollneck sweater and black jeans.

Earlier in 2025, Tammy shared how she was "overwhelmed with excitement" to be cleared for long-awaited skin removal surgery, a procedure she had dreamed about since the earliest days of trying to reclaim her health. "After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery," she said.

© Tammy Slaton Tammy has lost around 500lbs in five years

"I was really nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I'm gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there," she shared. "The night before my surgery, I was, like, seriously freaking terrified."

The doctors removed over 15lbs of excess skin from her chin, arms, and lower stomach during the eight-hour surgery, and it aired on their TLC reality show.

© TLC Tammy (R) with her fiancee Amanda (L)

"Oh my God, she looks great," sister Misty said on the show when she returned home. When she started, she weighed 730 lbs. and we couldn’t even get her to walk to the mailbox. Now she’s lost 500 lbs. I mean, that’s a couple people, not just one person! I am so proud of her, it's just unreal." Tammy can now move around with a walker or an oxygen tank.

Tammy came out as pansexual in 2021, and in early 2025, she shared that "after Caleb passing," she realized she didn't "want to be with men anymore". Season seven of 1000lb Sisters saw Tammy reveal her new romance with girlfriend Andrea to her family, sharing that they met on a dating app.