Jennifer Lopez slips on diamond engagement ring following four marriages for new ad campaign

Jennifer Lopez always makes sure her fingers sparkle with a touch of glitz. The star has been married four times, with each occasion marked by a new dazzling ring on her finger. Now, she’s added another diamond to her collection – this one courtesy of her new ad campaign with Zen Diamond.

Earlier this month, the singer became the global ambassador of the Turkish jewelry brand. It was reported that Jennifer was paid $10 million to promote the luxurious pieces from Zen Diamond. Founded in 2000, Zen Diamond is built upon its family heritage of fine jewelry craftsmanship dating back to 1906. The brand is the largest diamond jewelry manufacturer in Europe and the Middle East, producing over 40,000 pieces monthly.

In the campaign images, Jennifer was captured posing in a ruffled black dress that featured a striking V-neckline. The star frosted her décolletage with a diamond-encrusted necklace adorned with leaf-inspired designs. The accessory was styled with matching stud earrings and a glistening engagement ring which she wore on her right finger.

Elsewhere, Jennifer slipped into a white off-the-shoulder gown and sported a different engagement ring embellished with a large diamond surrounded by smaller stones. The ring matched with the sparkly tennis bracelet she wore on her right wrist, dangling earrings, and a necklace designed with heart-shaped stones.

© WireImage Jennifer Lopez has been married four times

In August 2024, Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary, citing "irreconcilable differences." In September this year, Jennifer opened up about the separation during an interview on CBS News Sunday Morning.

She told correspondent Lee Cowan that she had a "tough time" in the wake of their split but that it was also the "best thing that ever happened" to her as it helped her to grow. "It was a really tough time," Jennifer said about working on the same project together in the aftermath of their break-up. Ben served as the executive producer on the film Kiss of the Spider. "It was hard not to think about stuff, but it was like the best and the worst of times, in a way," the mother of two shared.

© Getty Images The couple divorced in 2024

"Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy. And then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, 'How do I reconcile this?' But you get through it," she added, saying that the separation helped her become more self-aware.

Jennifer's ex-husbands include Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony – with whom she shares 17-year-old twins Emme and Max – and Ben Affleck. She was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez and dated Sean 'Diddy' Combs from 1999 to 2001.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez with twins Emme and Max

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Jennifer shared that she has never "truly been loved". She explained: "What I learned, it’s not that I'm not loveable – it's that they're not capable. They don't have it in them. And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it. But…"