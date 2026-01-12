Exclusive: Inside photos of Lady Eliza Spencer and Channing Millerd's incredible South African engagement party

With her hands clasped behind his neck and his on her waist, Lady Eliza Spencer and Channing Millerd celebrated their engagement with loved ones at a private party on a rooftop in Cape Town.

The exclusive photographs show the couple marking their betrothal with a kiss at a gathering for around 50 family and friends.

Eliza, 33, who recently spoke exclusively to HELLO! about finding her soulmate in Channing, wore a Galia Lahav white mini dress with a fitted bodice and A-line skirt, decorated with white appliqué flowers. Eliza, a niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, wrote on Instagram that she would "treasure it forever".

Lady Amelia Spencer, who posed for a photo with her twin sister in a fitted green dress, wrote that it was "soooo special".

Channing, 34, an entrepreneur and chief operating officer for a South African beer brand, wore a blue linen shirt and white trousers for the party, which featured champagne and dancing on a terrace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Guests included Eliza's mother, Victoria Aitken, 60, a former fashion model and the first wife of Eliza's father, Earl Spencer. At one point, Victoria, who wore a multicoloured sundress, wrapped her arms around her eldest daughter, Lady Kitty, 35, and Eliza as they were joined by Amelia and Samuel Aitken, 22, Victoria's son from her second marriage.

© Mischa Durrant Channing Millerd and Lady Eliza Spencer got engaged last summer

© Mischa Durrant The couple celebrated their engagement with a party in Cape Town

In another photo, Eliza and Channing look at one another as they walk hand in hand towards the sunset.

Friends who posted on Instagram about the party included Melanie Jane Wegner, a yacht stewardess, who wrote: "What a beautiful day it was, celebrating love! Couldn't be happier to have been able to celebrate the engagement of my two precious friends… Love your love so much."

Also at the party was the retired rugby player Steven Kitshoff, who helped South Africa to win the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and 2023.

© Mischa Durrant The bride-to-be looked stunning in a Galia Lahav white mini dress

Eliza and Channing's fairytale engagement

Eliza and Channing recently joined HELLO! for a photoshoot to celebrate the moment when he dropped to one knee on the Greek island of Santorini last summer and presented her with a 2.5 carat, pear-cut diamond engagement ring.

Eliza, who was surrounded by flowers and candles, said that it was "an out-of-body experience" to hear Channing propose. "I laughed and I cried. I don't know how he pulled it all off, but it was so special."

© Instagram Channing popped the question on the Greek island of Santorini

They drank champagne as they took it all in and reminisced about their years together. The first person they called was her twin, Eliza said. "It had to be Amelia. We FaceTimed Amelia and Greg, and then called both our family groups. There were a lot of tears."

Channing interjected: "But happy tears."

