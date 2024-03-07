Gisele Bündchen breaks down in tears as she opens up on divorce from Tom Brady

In an emotionally charged interview, Gisele Bündchen opened up about her heartache following her divorce from Tom Brady, revealing the depth of her feelings in a candid conversation with Robin Roberts for IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain.

At 43, the supermodel, who has recently been seen with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente, shared her raw emotions about the end of her marriage to the NFL icon.

The couple, who began their relationship in 2007 and were married for over a decade, announced their separation in October 2022. They share two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Gisele's journey since the split has been one of self-discovery and moving forward, yet she couldn't conceal her sorrow when discussing the dissolution of her marriage with Tom. The interviewer delicately broached the topic, leading Gisele to compare her divorce to "the death of a dream."

Overwhelmed by emotion, Gisele requested a moment to compose herself, a poignant reminder of the personal challenges she faces behind the public persona.

The conversation also touched on the complexities of co-parenting, with Gisele acknowledging the variability of the experience.

"I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do," she shared, highlighting her pragmatic approach to navigating life post-divorce.

Amid speculations about her new relationship with Joaquim, Gisele remained reserved, pondering openly about the possibility of love again.

However, she confidently expressed her commitment to living authentically, stating, "Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologizing for it." This declaration of self-acceptance and resilience speaks volumes about her journey of healing and self-discovery.

Gisele and Joaquim's relationship came into the spotlight when they were spotted sharing a kiss in Miami on Valentine's Day, a public affirmation of their bond since rumors of their connection began circulating in November 2022, shortly after Gisele and Brady confirmed their divorce.

Despite efforts to maintain privacy, the duo's relationship has intrigued many, with shared backgrounds and values forming the foundation of their connection.

Gisele and Tom sit with Jack, Benjamin and Vivian Brady

Despite her newfound happiness, Gisele faces personal challenges, including the recent loss of her mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, to cancer. Sources close to Gisele have described Valente as a pillar of support during this difficult time, illustrating the strength of their bond beyond romantic involvement.

Gisele's interview with Robin, set to air fully on March 7, promises to offer deeper insights into her life's transitions, from the pain of her divorce to the solace she finds in her current relationship.

