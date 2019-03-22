﻿
Emmerdale stars' real-life romances – see who found love and married in the Dales

The Dales must be a romantic place to be!

Charley Webb Matthew Wolfenden
Photo: © Getty Images
We often see relationships blossom on-screen in Emmerdale, but many of the soap’s cast have found love together off-screen too! From Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb, who are expecting their third child together after meeting on the ITV soap, to Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry, who have been married since 2003 but now work together in the Dales, take a look at some of the Emmerdale’s real-life couples…

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Baby number three is on the way for Emmerdale co-stars Charley and Matthew, who married in 2018 after a nine-year relationship. The couple first met when Matthew joined the soap in 2006 and started dating the following year, and are now parents to sons Buster and Bowie, with their third child due later this year.

Zoe Henry Jeff Hordley
Photo: © Getty Images
Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry

Cain Dingle actor Jeff has been married to Zoe Henry since 2003, and they share two children together – Violet and Stan. While they now work together on Emmerdale, this couple actually met when they were at college together.

Mark Jordon Laura Norton
Photo: © Twitter
Mark Jordon and Laura Norton

There’s set to be another Emmerdale wedding when Mark Jordon and Laura Norton tie the knot. The couple have been dating since 2015 after meeting on the soap, and announced their engagement in January 2019.

Michelle Hardwick Kate Oates
Photo: © Instagram
Michelle Hardwick and Kate Oates

It’s not just members of the cast who have found love with each other, but the crew too! Michelle Hardwick – who plays Vanessa Woodfield – proposed to the show’s producer Kate Oates in December with a romantic flash mob, and the couple are planning to elope this year.

Fiona Wade Simon Cotton
Photo: © Getty Images
Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton

Fiona Wade announced at the end of 2018 that she was engaged to Simon Cotton, her former Emmerdale co-star who she had confirmed she was dating just a few months earlier. Although the couple no longer work together, they have Emmerdale to thank for their relationship.

Chris Chittell Lesley Dunlop
Photo: © Rex
Chris Chittell and Lesley Dunlop

Did you know that Emmerdale’s Eric Pollard and Brenda Walker are married in real life? The couple found love on the set of the soap in 2008, and tied the knot in June 2016. However, the pair don’t want their characters to get together on screen too, following Eric and Brenda’s brief fling in 2012.

Dominic Brunt Joanna Mitchell
Photo: © Rex
Dominic Brunt and Joanne Mitchell

Paddy Kirk actor Dominic Brunt has been married to Joanne Mitchell since 2003, who has played a series of small guest parts in Emmerdale, including the role of troubled Sandra Flaherty, the stepmother of Aaron Livesy.

