Why Nicole Kidman is 'wary' in Keith Urban marriage following Tom Cruise divorce

Nicole Kidman has rarely spoken about her divorce from Tom Cruise, but she has admitted in a rare comment that it has made her "wary" in her relationship with her husband Keith Urban.

The Big Little Lies actress, 56, reflected on her high-profile marriage with the Mission Impossible star, 61, which lasted from 1990 to 2001, during which time they adopted kids Connor and Isabella. See inside their relationship...

Two years before their split, the former couple's relationship was put under the microscope following their convincing portrayal of a jealous couple in the film Eyes Wide Shut. Nicole shut down any rumours of problems and insisted their impressive acting skills were not a reflection of their real-life relationship.

Addressing the intense media interest in their marriage and split, Nicole told Harper's Bazaar: "I was young. I think I offered it up? Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way."

Looking at how her past has impacted her current marriage, she said: "I'm wary at times, and I've been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach. My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open.'"

Nicole had been single for four years before meeting her second husband Keith at G’Day L.A in 2005. During that time, her career was going from strength to strength, but she previously discussed her private struggles in her personal life.

One year after being nominated for an Oscar for her role in Moulin Rouge, she won Best Actress for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours. In the hours after her huge career accomplishment, she said she had an epiphany about her love life.

Celebrating her win by eating takeout on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel with her family, Nicole told Dave Karger for his book 50 Oscar Nights: "I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight. If I ever won again, I'm telling you, I'd be out for 24 hours.

"I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed. That's when it hit me. I went, 'I need to find my love; I need a love in my life.' Because this is supposed to be when you go, 'This is ours.'"

Nicole went on to discuss the start of her relationship with Keith, claiming that her attraction was initially one-sided.

After heading his speech about his mother, Harper's Bazaar reported that Nicole's sister whispered to her: "Well, it doesn’t get much better than that," and she replied: "Yeah, but he’s not gonna be interested in me."

Nicole says that she and Keith have different recollections of his first impressions of her. "He actually wasn’t that interested in me at the time – which he now says is not true; he was just sort of intimidated," she said, before stating her feelings intensified once they began chatting on the phone four months later.

"I was really, really into him. He took a little time. And he’s like, ‘That is so incorrect, Nicole,'" she said.

Their enduring love story is a testament to their mutual feelings for one another. Nicole and Keith got married in Sydney in 2006 and they are now parents to daughters Sunday and Faith.

Since then, the couple have reiterated that they have a "normal" relationship despite their respective fame. On Jessica Rowe's podcast series, The Big Talk Show, Keith said: "We're just a couple who work things out, go through things together, life, and support each other the best way we can and try and raise our family. Underneath it all, we're as normal as you can get I reckon."

Nicole also told Today: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

