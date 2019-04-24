Meet the Game of Thrones stars' real-life spouses and partners

Game of Thrones will soon come to an end, with the final series currently gripping viewers around the world. Many of the long-serving cast members have said how emotional filming their last scenes was, and both Kit Harington and Sophie Turner have admitted to sharing spoilers about the show with their other halves. Several of the actors are in relationships with other high profile stars from the worlds of film, fashion and music, while Kit famously met his wife Rose Leslie on the set of the HBO series. Take a look through the gallery to meet the kings and queens of the Game of Thrones cast's hearts…
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
Game of Thrones co-stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington married in Scotland on 23 June 2018, in a ceremony that was attended by many of their colleagues from the hit show including Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, and Maisie Williams. Rose wore a vintage-style Elie Saab gown for the occasion, while the groom looked dapper in a traditional morning suit.