﻿
12 Photos | Brides

Meet the Game of Thrones stars' real-life spouses and partners

Get to know the kings and queens of the GoT cast's hearts

...
Meet the Game of Thrones stars' real-life spouses and partners
You're reading

Meet the Game of Thrones stars' real-life spouses and partners

1/12
Next

Why Meghan Markle's wedding dress had more impact than Kate Middleton's
1-Kit-Harington-Rose-Leslie-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

Game of Thrones will soon come to an end, with the final series currently gripping viewers around the world. Many of the long-serving cast members have said how emotional filming their last scenes was, and both Kit Harington and Sophie Turner have admitted to sharing spoilers about the show with their other halves. Several of the actors are in relationships with other high profile stars from the worlds of film, fashion and music, while Kit famously met his wife Rose Leslie on the set of the HBO series. Take a look through the gallery to meet the kings and queens of the Game of Thrones cast's hearts…

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

Game of Thrones co-stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington married in Scotland on 23 June 2018, in a ceremony that was attended by many of their colleagues from the hit show including Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, and Maisie Williams. Rose wore a vintage-style Elie Saab gown for the occasion, while the groom looked dapper in a traditional morning suit.

2-Sophie-Turner-Joe-Jonas-Louis-Vuitton
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner announced her engagement to pop star Joe Jonas in November 2017 after less than a year of dating. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a close up of her dazzling engagement ring, with Sophie writing: "I said yes". The couple are reportedly planning to marry in summer 2019, and one of Sophie's co-stars will have a starring role in the wedding; the bride has asked Maisie Williams to be one of her bridesmaids.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Game of Thrones series 8

3-Gwendoline-Christie-Giles-Deacon
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Gwendoline Christie and Giles Deacon

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, has been dating fashion designer Giles Deacon since 2013. Giles – the designer of Pippa Middleton's wedding dress – has previously described Gwendoline as his "muse", and the statuesque actress has often been seen wearing his creations.

4-Jason-Momoa-Lisa-Bonet-premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

GoT star Jason Momoa has been in a relationship with Lisa Bonet since 2005 and the pair share two children, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. They married in secret in October 2017 in a ceremony at their home in California.

GALLERY: Royals who are huge Game of Thrones fans

5-Alfie-Allen-Allie-Teilz
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Alfie Allen and Allie Teilz

Alfie Allen has been linked to American DJ and model Allie Teilz since summer 2017, and the couple welcomed their first child together – a baby girl – in October 2018. "With full hearts and overwhelming joy @allieteilz and I introduce you to the newest member of our family. She is perfect," Alfie wrote on Instagram.

6-Ian-Glen-Charlotte-Emmerson
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Iain Glenn and Charlotte Emmerson

Iain – who plays Ser Jorah Mormont in the hit show – has been with actress Charlotte Emmerson since 2005, after meeting while they were acting in different productions at the National Theatre. The couple are parents to two daughters, Juliet and Mary.

STORY: Asda's Game of Thrones-inspired bedding has the internet obsessed

7-Lena-Headey-game-of-thrones
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Lena Headey and Dan Cadan

Cersei Lannister actress Lena Headey married Dan Cadan in summer 2018. The couple are parents to three-year-old daughter Teddy, and have known each other for many years, having been childhood friends and working together on Dan's short film, The Devil's Wedding.

8-Carice-Van-Houten-Guy-Pearce
Photo: © Rex
8/12

Carice van Houten and Guy Pearce

Game of Thrones star Carice van Houten has been with Australian actor Guy Pearce since 2015, after meeting on the set of the film Brimstone. The couple welcomed their son Monte together in August 2016, and Guy has credited his partner and children for changing his life "forever and for the better".

9-Sean-Bean-Ashley-Moore
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Sean Bean and Ashley Moore

Ashley Moore is the fifth wife of Sean Bean, with the pair hitting it off after meeting in a London pub, and marrying in June 2017. Although the actor had sworn off marriage following four divorces, he changed his mind after meeting Ashley, and said in February that he wouldn't rule out having more children, despite already having three grown up children from his previous relationships.

10-Jacob-Anderson-Aisling-Loftus
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Jacob Anderson and Aisling Loftus

Grey Worm actor Jacob Anderson married Aisling Loftus – who has appeared in dramas Mr Selfridge and War & Peace - in December 2018. The couple met after working on a short film together, and Jacob said it all "seemed to happen in slow motion" when they first met.

11-Erica-Schmidt-Peter-Dinklage
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt

Peter Dinklage – best known as Tyrion Lannister in the show – has been married to theatre director Erica Schmidt since 2005, and the couple have since welcomed two children together.

12-Nikolaj-Coster-Waldau-Nukaaka-Coster-Waldau
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Nukaaka Coster-Waldau

Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau married singer and actress Nukaaka in 1998 and they are parents to two children – Fillipa, 18, and Safina, 15.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...