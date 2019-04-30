﻿
16 celebrities that have married in Italy – from Kim Kardashian to Amal Clooney

1-Matthew-Lewis-Angela-Jones
Photo: © Getty Images
Italy has long been considered a picturesque and romantic destination, so it's no wonder so many of our favourite celebrity couples chose to host their weddings there. From George and Amal Clooney's stunning Venetian nuptials to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's star-studded ceremony in Florence, there is no shortage of beautiful settings for celebrities to say "I do". Take a look through the gallery to see 16 famous faces who have married in the European country…

Matthew Lewis and Angela Jones

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis married his partner Angela Jones in the idyllic setting of Portofino, Italy, in May 2018. The Neville Longbottom actor shared the happy news on social media, joking on Twitter: "Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming."

hello-george-and-amal-cover
Photo: © HELLO!
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

Hollywood star George Clooney and British-Lebanese barrister Amal Alamuddin became man and wife at the end of a four-day Venetian extravaganza in September 2014. The couple tied the knot inside the luxurious 16th-century Aman Venice hotel on the Grand Canal; the star-studded guest list included Cindy Crawford, Bono and Anna Wintour. George, of course, has also owned a villa on beautiful Lake Como since 2002.

2-David-Hasselhoff-Hayley-Roberts
Photo: © Getty Images
David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts

The Baywatch star married his long-term girlfriend Hayley Roberts in the southern region of Puglia on 31 July 2018. The couple said their vows in front of their close friends and family following a two-year engagement.

kim-wedding1-
Photo: © Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

In May 2014, reality TV queen Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West spent a reported €300,000 (£245,000) renting the stunning 16th-century Forte di Belvedere in Florence for their over-the-top wedding, which saw them exchange vows in front of a 20ft-high wall of flowers.

Andrea Bocelli serenaded the bride as she walked up the aisle on the arm of her stepfather, Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner.

3-Kate-Upton-Justin-Verlander
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

Model Kate Upton married her fiancé Justin Verlander in an outdoor ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in November 2017. The bride looked stunning in a bespoke Valentino gown for the nuptials before changing into a second wedding dress from the designer for their evening reception.

Hello_Timberlake_Wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Hollywood sweethearts Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in an intimate Italian wedding at the magnificent Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia in 2012. The groom serenaded his bride with a song specially written for her as she waltzed down the aisle in a spectacular pink Giambattista Valli gown.

Why did they decide to marry in Italy? Well, the couple openly admitted their love for Italian food, ("We love to eat!"). And during the special weekend, they urged their guests to join in their adoration, offering affogato (ice cream and coffee) and mini caprese salads.

4-Jessica-Chastain-Gian-Luca-Passi-de-Prepuso
Photo: © Getty Images
Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Actress Jessica Chastain married her long-term partner Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo at his family home in Carbonera, Italy, in June 2017. Close family and friends including Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt attended the ceremony, which was hosted in the picturesque grounds of the lavish Villa Tiepolo.

6-Katie-Holmes-Tom-Cruise
Photo: © Getty Images
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise married Katie Holmes in a sunset ceremony at Odeschalchi Castle in Lake Bracciano, Italy in November 2006, after a whirlwind romance. The star-studded nuptials were attended by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith. However, their marriage ended in June 2012, when Katie filed for divorce.

5-Neil-Patrick-Harris-David-Burtka-oscars
Photo: © Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Following a ten year relationship, How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris married David Burtka in Italy in September 2014, with a ceremony that featured an extra special performance from Elton John.

chrissy-teigen
Photo: © Instagram
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The model and John Legend celebrated their nuptials on Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013. The wedding took place at Villa Pizzo, the location where they first fell in love.

Chrissy wore a total of three Vera Wang dresses on her big day. Speaking to E! News after her special day she revealed that she couldn't stop buying Vera Wang's gowns. "Every time I went in for a fitting, I couldn't stop getting one," she explained. "It's just too pretty."

coleen-rooney
Photo: © Twitter
Wayne Rooney and Coleen McLoughlin

Wayne Rooney married his childhood sweetheart in a lavish £5million ceremony on the Italian Riviera. The couple said 'I do' at the Villa Durazzo, a 17th century palace in the Mediterranean resort of Santa Margherita Ligure with just eight close family and friends as witnesses.

The couple were married by the deputy mayor, Gianni Costa, who said afterwards: "It was a simple 20 minute ceremony with around 15 people inside, mostly family. The bride looked lovely in white and the groom wore a brown suit with no tie. No rings were exchanged and the ceremony was very simple yet very beautiful."

emily-blunt
Photo: © Getty Images
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski tied the knot in Lake Como in July 2010. Guests included Matt Damon and wife Luciana, Meryl Streep and David Schwimmer. The bride wore a Marchesa Bridal sweetheart draped wedding gown.

petra-wedding-dress-
Photo: © Rex
Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt

Proud father Bernie Ecclestone splashed out a slice of his considerable fortune to ensure his daughter had the wedding of her dreams. Petra, the apple of the Formula One boss' eye, wed businessman James Stunt in Odescalchi castle, the spectacular 15th-century Italian fort where Katie Holmes married Tom Cruise.

But, despite the estimated £5 million bill, as with any ordinary family, what really made the nuptials so special were the many personal touches provided by friends. Eric Clapton's gift to the young lovers was to serenade them during their first dance as man and wife.

The medieval town of Bracciano came to a standstill as 250 high-profile guests swept in, among them, the Duchess of York and her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice. However, the couple divorced in 2017.

rod-stewart
Photo: © Getty Images
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

The couple married in Portofino, Italy, in 2007, and renewed their vows in honour of their tenth wedding anniversary in 2017. While Rod originally wanted the vow renewal to take place at the same venue, they staged the second ceremony at their home in Essex.

Salma-Hayek
Photo: © Getty Images
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

After marrying in a low-key civil ceremony in Paris, actress Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault took their celebrations over to Venice where they celebrated with family and friends at Venice's Opera house La Fenice. Salma Hayek wore a Balenciaga wedding gown designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Wallcott_Wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
Theo Walcott and Melanie Slade

Arsenal footballer Theo Walcott married his childhood sweetheart Melanie Slade in a magical medieval castle in Florence, Italy. At the time the bride told HELLO!: "That moment when I saw Theo waiting for me at the altar was so overwhelming. Your emotions are all over the place – you're so excited and euphoric because you're marrying this person who you love so much, but there are some nerves there too because it's such a big step."

