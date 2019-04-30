16 celebrities that have married in Italy – from Kim Kardashian to Amal Clooney

You might like...
-
7 celebrity-approved wedding venues in London loved by Strictly stars, Christine Lampard and more
Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect wedding venue in London, or simply want to see where some of your favourite stars said 'I do',...
-
The Emmerdale cast's most romantic wedding and engagement photos
-
10 of the shortest celebrity marriages from Britney Spears to Kim Kardashian
-
8 of the most stylish celebrity mother of the brides
-
See how Loose Women's Andrea McLean, Denise Welch & more celebrated their hen parties