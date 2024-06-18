Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's wedding guest confession with baby daughter Suri

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's wedding attracted a host of famous faces, but one important guest reportedly didn't enjoy the celebrations.

The Mission Impossible star and The Dark Knight actress tied the knot at Odescalchi Castle in Italy in 2006 when their daughter Suri was just seven months old. At the pre-wedding party at the restaurant NINO in Rome, guests were so engrossed in the evening that many did not notice little Suri's tears, according to former Scientologist Leah Remini.

In her tell-all book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, Leah claimed she found Suri, now 18, crying on the bathroom floor, surrounded by three handlers who had made no attempt to provide comfort.

"Rather than talking to her in a soothing voice, they kept saying, 'Suri! Suri!' in a tone that sounded like they were telling an adult to get her [expletive] together. 'What are you doing?' I asked, but I didn't wait for an answer. 'She's a baby. Pick her up!'" she wrote.

After warming milk in the kitchen, she alleges that she returned to find Suri still on the floor before ensuring she was fed and comforted.

Katie and Tom were later pictured leaving the party with Suri in their arms. The bride-to-be wore a champagne satin shirt with an organza collar and a ruched waist alongside cream wide-leg trousers and heels. Her lookalike daughter, who didn't appear to be tearful, copied her mother's neutral colour scheme in a cream dress with her mop of brunette hair swept across her head, while Tom wore a black suit.

Leah also shared more details about the couple's lavish wedding, which was attended by the likes of Brooke Shields and Jennifer Lopez. She said she was specifically asked to invite JLo and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she believed the Church of Scientology was trying to recruit. She wrote: "The Church was really the one who invited them. On Tom’s behalf."

According to the Daily Mail, Katie later complained about Leah's behaviour at her wedding, stating in a ‘knowledge report’ she had filed: "[She] made everything all about her. It was very upsetting."

Newlyweds "in love"

While Leah's account of Katie and Tom's wedding was largely negative, their photographer Robert Evans – who also photographed Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's big day – revealed they were "very real and natural."

"It seemed very real and natural to me. They just seemed like they were having a great time and they were in love. Obviously I’m not thinking about that [while I’m working], but you are observing and you see it. But then the pictures reflect it. I guess they’re actors; they could have been faking it. But I just go there and do my job and shoot what I see," he said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

Tom and Katie's love story

© Getty Images Katie was granted full custody of Suri when they got divorced

The couple had a whirlwind romance and got married less than a year after they first started dating. "When I met Tom, I was completely in love, and, yes, I admired him growing up — he's Tom Cruise!" Katie told T: The New York Times Style Magazine.

They were married for six years before she filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." Tom confessed to German TV network ProSieben: "I didn't expect it," adding: "Life is a tragicomedy. You need to have a sense of humor."

Katie and Tom released a joint statement that read: "We are committed to working together as parents to accomplish what is in our daughter Suri's best interests.

"We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other's commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other's roles as parents."

The Dawson's Creek actress was granted sole custody of Suri, and they agreed that Tom would pay $400,000 a month until Suri turned 18 years old and they would both follow rules when it came to talking to their daughter about religion.

