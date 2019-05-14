﻿
5 Photos | Brides

Royal weddings held in Windsor: From Prince Harry and Meghan to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Lovely place for a royal wedding!

...
Royal weddings held in Windsor: From Prince Harry and Meghan to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
You're reading

Royal weddings held in Windsor: From Prince Harry and Meghan to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

1/5
Next

Look back at Lord Frederick Windsor's wedding to Sophie Winkleman as Lady Gabriella Windsor prepares to marry
eugenie jack wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/5

With Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston set to tie the knot this weekend at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, we take a look back at some of our favourite royal weddings held at the same place. Windsor has been a location favoured by several members of the royal family, dating back to 1800s when Queen Victoria's children married.

MORE: The most beautiful royal weddings of all time

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, 2018

Royal bride Princess Eugenie and her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation of 800 people in October 2018. After their lavish royal wedding ceremony, they newlyweds shared a kiss on the West Steps of St George's Chapel after they waved at well-wishers who gathered outside the church. Members of the royal family were out in full force for the big day, as were the couple's celebrity friends which included Kate Moss,Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Robbie Williams and James Blunt to name a few.

meghan markle wedding long dress
Photo: © Getty Images
2/5

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May 2018 in what was dubbed the 'wedding of the year'. Royal fans will remember a slightly nervous Harry arriving at St George's Chapel in Windsor with his brother Prince William, both looking resplendent in military uniform. Harry's nerves dissipated as soon as he saw his beautiful bride Meghan arrive at the church, with her adorable bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

GALLERY: All the times royal baby Archie has melted our hearts

The former actress stunned in a Givenchy gown, and a breathtakingly long veil, and looked completely serene and composed as she walked down the first part of the aisle alone, later joined by her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

peter phillips wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
3/5

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, 2008

Peter Phillips became the first of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren to wed when he married Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly on May 17, 2008. The royal wedding, attended by the royal family and held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, was covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. Three hundred guests – including Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh – attended the nuptials at St George's Church, with around 70 members of Autumn's family jetting in from her home country of Canada.

MORE: Who is Thomas Kingston? Everything you need to know about Lady Gabriella Windsor's fiance

camilla prince charles royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
4/5

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, 2005

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall tied the knot on April 9, 2005. The royals gathered at Windsor to celebrate the wedding. As crowds lined the streets, Prince Charles and Camilla married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire. The wedding date had been set for April 8, 2005 but had to be postponed by a day, so that the Prince of Wales could represent The Queen at the funeral of Pope John Paul II.

MORE: A look back at all the iconic royal wedding kisses through the years

sophie prince edward royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
5/5

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, 1999

The Queen's son and public relations consultant Sophie Rhys-Jones, now known as the Countess of Wessex, married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 June, 1999. The couple are now parents to two children: James, Viscount Severn, born in 2007, and Lady Louise Windsor, born in 2003.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...