Prince Harry and his former actress wife Duchess Meghan are raising their two children, Prince Archie, age four, and Princess Lilibet, two, in a sprawling home in the exclusive enclave of Montecito in California.

Archie, alongside his sister Lilibet, are private citizens instead of members of the royal family, but parents Harry and Meghan often share insights about the new milestones that their children has reached or funny moments – including popping up during their video calls!

Check out the best photos of Archie below...

Archie the pianist © Netflix Prince Archie was filmed having fun at the piano in the Sussex' recent Netflix docuseries. We adore his red curly locks!

Archie in the garden © Instagram Here we see mum Meghan with her two children in the family's beautiful garden in Montecito. The picture is taken from the couple's Netflix show.

Reading time © Netflix A special moment between mother and son in the Netflix series with Meghan reading a book to her eldest child.

Sussex family Christmas The Sussexes are notoriously private and chose to share a beautiful illustration of their family for their 2020 Christmas card, instead of a traditional photo, which showed Archie taking centre stage.

Hiding from the rain © Netflix A cute snap of dad Harry with toddler Archie who wore a sweet bear hat with ears as the pair shelter from the rain.

Prince Archie in the snow © Netflix It was a snow day for cute Prince Archie in this snap. The royal tot looked so precious being pulled along in his cool sledge.

Harry and Archie © Netflix Another sweet moment from the famous Netflix series - here we see the royal father and son having a fun time in the garden. That's the look of love.

When Archie went to South Africa In September 2019, Archie made his official public debut on Prince Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Africa. The then four-month-old joined his parents as they met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation in Cape Town.



Cute baby Archie © Netflix A rare close up photo of Archie as a baby. The little Prince looked so cosy all tucked up in a blanket and hat.

Archie at the polo! © Getty Archie's first high-profile public outing was at the polo in July 2019. The little boy was only two months old and adorably slept for most of it! Meghan cradled her newborn son to her chest while cheering Harry on at the charity polo match.



Archie's first photo © Getty Images The royal couple announced Archie's arrival on 6 May 2019, with a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth." The statement concluded: "Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well." Just two days later, after enjoying some privacy as a new family of three, both Harry and Meghan introduced little Archie to the world in a photocall held at Windsor Castle, close to the grounds of their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

The happy family During the photocall, proud dad Harry shared: "We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody." Loving life as a father, Harry explained: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."



Grandma with Archie Meghan's mother Doria cradles a baby Archie in this adorable picture.