Meet the royal wedding dress designers behind Lady Gabriella, Meghan & Kate's gowns

It’s one of the biggest moments of any fashion designer’s career – being asked to create a wedding dress for a royal bride. And as Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding dress designer Luisa Beccaria is likely to discover, creating a royal wedding gown brings recognition and attention on a global scale, helping to set trends and inspire a whole new generation of future brides.
We’re all familiar with the gorgeous gowns worn by recent royal brides including Princess Eugenie, the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge, but we very rarely get to see the designers responsible for creating royal history. So in honour of the latest royal wedding between Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston, we’re introducing the designers behind some of the most iconic royal wedding dresses of the past 15 years…
Luisa Beccaria, designer of Lady Gabriella’s 4 wedding dresses
Italian fashion designer Luisa Beccaria created not just one, but four dresses for Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding. The bride has long been a fan of Luisa’s designs, saying: "I've been in love with Luisa Beccaria dresses for a long time and I'm so lucky to have my dream dress designed by her. She and her team are exceptional and I'm thrilled with the stunning result of the artistry."