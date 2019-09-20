All the best photos of Misha Nonoo's wedding including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie

﻿
Inside Villa Aurelia, the lavish venue for Misha Nonoo's star-studded wedding
Celebrities have started arriving at designer Misha Nonoo's lavish rome wedding to her Energy Entrepreneur beau, Michael Hess. The wedding is taking place in Villa Aurelia at 6pm to coincide with the sunset, and will be followed by a gala dinner and a dance. The lavish 17th-century villa  boasts breath-taking views across Rome from its gardens.

The dress code states women wear full-length dresses and men dress in tuxedos for the star-studded nuptials. Stars on the guest list include Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, singer Katy Perry and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom and of course the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Needless to say, strong security measures are being taken to protect guests' privacy, but we'll keep you updated with pictures of the guests as they arrive!

 

Meghan Markle opted for a sophisticated black Valentino dress complete with sheer detailing and ballooned sleeves. The Duchess wore her hair swept back into an elegant bun and in her ears she wore a pair of dazzling earrings. 

Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they made their way into the wedding.

Meghan's earrings almost stole the show!

Prince Harry turned to smile at the cameras as he made his way inside.

Onlookers snapped pictures of Prince Harry on their iPhones as he smiled down at Meghan.

Photo: © Rex
Prince Harry looked regal as he made his way into the wedding kitted out in a perfectly-tailoured black suit.

James Corden looked stylish as he waltzed across the villa's grounds.

James Corden could be seen waving to photographers, decked out in a black tuxedo and stylish sunglasses.

Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner looked wedding-ready in a black suit.

Ivanka Trump looked like she'd just stepped out of a fairy tale. The First Daughter wore a mesmerising peach-coloured dress, which was cinched at the waist by a bold gold belt. But the highlight of her look was her flowing cape and bow-tied neck.

Singer Katy Perry looked a picture in pink for the occasion, and even brought along a pair of oversized white shades to keep the Italian sun at bay. Actor Orlando bloom kept things simple in a black suit and bowtie.

Photo: © Rex
Katy Perry wore a fabulous bubblegum pink dress that puffed out at the waist and featured netted detailing punctuated by flowers

Photo: © PA
Princess Eugenie and Misha Nonoo 

The friends were pictured making their way into the venue together.

Photo: © PA
Princess Beatrice 

Princess Beatrice let her hair hang loose and accessorised it with a spectacular beaded floral headpiece.

Princess Beatrice's hair was immaculate.

Photo: © Rex
Misha's carefully wrapped wedding dress was seen being lifted from a car outside the venue ahead of the nuptials. At first glance the ivory gown looked as though it had been embellished with delicate floral details.

Princess Eugenie was all smiles as she made her way into the otherworldly venue alongside close friend and bride Misha. Her hair hung in loose curls and her all-black ensemble was a perfect option for the occasion.

