Inside Villa Aurelia, the lavish venue for Misha Nonoo's star-studded wedding Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will all attend

Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess have secured a venue worthy of a royal wedding for their nuptials in Rome on Friday. HELLO!’s sister publication HOLA! has learned that the wedding will take place at sunset at Villa Aurelia, followed by a gala dinner and dance for guests including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Dating back to the 17th century, Villa Aurelia has been the property of the American Academy in Rome since 1909, and underwent extensive renovation work before reopening in 2002. As well as having beautiful gardens and rooms for guests to explore, it also boasts breath-taking views across Rome, meaning it will provide a picturesque backdrop to Misha and Michael’s wedding ceremony.

Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess will marry at Villa Aurelia

The couple could choose from a selection of different settings for their ceremony, including the Lemon Garden, the Italian Garden or Secret Garden. Guests including the royals, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and his brother Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss, may then be seated for dinner in the Large Hall, or weather permitting, the newlyweds could host their wedding breakfast outdoors.

The 17th-century villa overlooks Rome

Celebrations are expected to continue until the early hours – music is allowed until 1am, and soft music permitted until 2am – but unfortunately none of the couple’s guests will be able to stay onsite, as there is no accommodation available at the venue. However, Misha and Michael are believed to have booked hotels in the city for their guests to stay in throughout their three-day wedding weekend.

The wedding will take place at sunset on Saturday

Following on from their wedding, the fun will continue on Saturday, with various activities planned, including organised city tours and a lunch. In the evening, the newlyweds will host another big dinner in the Cinecittà film studios. With a "dazzling" dress code and theme of "la Dolce Vita", it will be a night to remember for the newlyweds and their friends and family.

