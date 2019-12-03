﻿
12 celebrities who married in December – from Alex Jones to Christine Lampard

These stars all had winter weddings

1-Priyanka-Chopra-Nick-Jonas-wedding
Aside from the summer months, December is one of the most popular times of year to tie the knot, with many couples enchanted by the idea of a romantic winter wedding over the Christmas and New Year period. They include Frank and Christine Lampard, who married just days before Christmas in 2015, and Alex Jones, whose wedding to Charlie Thomson was a double celebration on New Year's Eve that same year. Read on to see who else is celebrating their wedding anniversary in December, and get some inspiration if you're planning a winter wedding of your own…

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra said 'I Do' on 1 December 2018, with two lavish ceremonies in India. A Christian ceremony which was held on the Saturday before the pair solemnised their union with a Hindu ceremony the following day. Speaking shortly after the two ceremonies, the bride touched upon the sentimental meaning behind the celebrations. "I love that our wedding is a religious mash up," the bride exclusively told HELLO!. "We are taking beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and we are personalising them in a way that makes sense for us."

Frank and Christine Lampard

Guests including Harry Redknapp, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield joined the celebrations at Frank and Christine Lampard's wedding, which took place in London on 20 December 2015. The couple's ceremony was held at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members' club The Arts Club, and the bride looked resplendent in a long-sleeved lace Suzanne Neville wedding dress.

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson

The One Show host Alex Jones married Charlie Thomson at Cardiff Castle on 31 December 2015, in a ceremony they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. Alex said she enjoyed every second of her wedding day, telling HELLO!: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second."

Amanda Holden and Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden married Chris Hughes on 10 December 2008, after a five-year relationship. The couple, who will celebrate 11 years of marriage in 2019, married at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset before hosting their reception at Babington House. Amanda enjoyed her wedding day so much, she has already spoken about renewing her vows with Chris to do it all again. "I still get goosebumps when I remember how happy I was walking down the aisle towards him knowing I was about to become his wife," Amanda wrote in The Sun in 2017.

Izzy and Harry Judd

McFly drummer and former Strictly champion Harry Judd married his wife Izzy on 21 December 2012, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The couple held their wedding ceremony at St Nicholas’ Church in Harpenden, before a reception at St Michael's. Of course, Harry’s McFly bandmates played a big part in his wedding day. Not only were they among 11 ushers, they also performed during the service, playing an acoustic version of the Beach Boys song Don’t Worry Baby.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell

I'm a Celebrity 2019 campmate James Haskell married Chloe Madeley in an intimate ceremony on 16 December 2018, and shared photos of their big day exclusively with HELLO!. "It was incredible, something I’ve dreamt of since I was a little girl," the personal trainer said. "When I turned the corner inside the church and saw James standing at the end of the aisle, I immediately felt tears streaming down my face. I tried so hard to keep it together but I couldn’t get a grip on it so in the end I just let myself cry."

Kate Silverton and Mike Heron

Former Strictly contestant and BBC newsreader Kate Silverton also had a December wedding, choosing London's Stationers' Hall as the venue for her reception with Mike Heron. However, 20 of the couple's 140 guests were thwarted from attending due to the snowy weather, but Kate said it didn't ruin their day. "For me, the unusual weather gave it an edge. As I stepped out into the snowy streets of London, I felt like a princess," Kate told HELLO! at the time.

Sir Ben Ainslie and Georgie Thompson

Sir Ben Ainslie and Georgie Thompson married in the lead-up to Christmas, choosing to tie the knot in the majestic setting of Hampton Court Palace on 20 December 2014, with twinkling fairy lights and baubles helping to create a magical winter wedding.

Brooke Kinsella and Simon Boardley

Former EastEnders actress Brooke Kinsella had a week full of celebrations for her wedding, as she tied the knot halfway in between Christmas and New Year. Brooke and her husband Simon Boardley's wedding venue was turned into a beautiful winter wonderland, with candlelit lanterns and branches with icicle decorations lining the aisle.

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario

Meghan Markle's former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams and his bride Troian Bellisario had a three-day camp-themed wedding when they married in December 2016. "Our dream was to have a weekend that not just celebrated our wedding but celebrated and thanked our incredible community of friends and family that have been so instrumental in helping us survive seven years of a long-distance relationship," the couple told HELLO! of their special day. They continued: "It had really been the most powerful, transcendent, hilarious, joyful and emotional weekend of our lives. We are filled with so much love and gratitude and can't imagine a better way to begin this new chapter of our lives together."

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

Lionel Richie's Los Angeles home was the venue for Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's wedding on 11 December 2010, and HELLO! magazine was there to capture the big day. "It's been my dad's dream for his children to marry at his house. There was just so much emotion," Nicole told HELLO! of her big day.

David Furnish and Elton John

Sir Elton John and David Furnish had a civil partnership ceremony on 21 December 2005 at the Windsor Guildhall, and formally converted their partnership to a marriage nine years' later with a ceremony attended by David and Victoria Beckham, Ed Sheeran and David Walliams.

