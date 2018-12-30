Exclusive: Chloe Madeley and James Haskell share photos from star-studded wedding day

Looking stunning in a Pronovias gown, bride Chloe Madeley tied the knot at a country church adorned with red roses in in an intimate ceremony on 16 December, where guests included TV presenter Zoe Hardman and her husband, best man and rugby ace Paul Doran Jones. "It was incredible, something I’ve dreamt of since I was a little girl," the 31-year-old personal trainer and health and fitness author said of her big dayin an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "When I turned the corner inside the church and saw James standing at the end of the aisle, I immediately felt tears streaming down my face. I tried so hard to keep it together but I couldn’t get a grip on it so in the end I just let myself cry."

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell ahead of their wedding

Her groom, 6ft 4 in England and Northampton Saints rugby union star James, revealed how he too was overcome with emotion. "To be honest I wasn’t sure when I saw her whether to smile or cry. The moment she looked at me, I got a tingle in my stomach and couldn’t stop smiling. I have never been more happy." Chloe also told how her father – TV presenter Richard Madeley – was "super excited" to be playing an important role at the wedding, chauffeuring her to church in his black Jaguar as well as walking her down the aisle. "I’m a daddy’s girl and he was so looking forward to driving me to church – a tribute to our father-and-daughter road trips. He’s just like me, sentimental and nostalgic. I even caught him watching the film, Father of the Bride."

The TV host and his wife, fellow TV presenter and author Judy Finnigan, spoke to HELLO! of their happiness at seeing their only daughter wed the rugby champion. "He’ll make Chloe a great husband and us a great son-in-law – and friend," said Richard. "You can’t ask more than that." "James had me from 'hello'," Judy told hello!. "He walked into our house for the first time, so toweringly tall he blocked out the light. I thought: 'Hmm… he’s impressive.' But far more than that, he is a sweet and lovely man. I couldn’t be happier Chloe has married him."

