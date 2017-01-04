Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario open up about their camp-themed California wedding

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario may have said "I do" last month, but they are still reflecting on their magical three day camp-themed wedding at Rancho Dos Pueblos in Goleta, California. "The weekend was filled with so many beautiful, perfect moments with people we love," Patrick exclusively tells HELLO!, adding, "We’ve been together for a long time, so [the wedding] felt like a celebration of not just what was happening that day, but everything we’d accomplished together."

Patrick and Troian opened up about their big day Photo Max Wanger

The 31-year-old bride walked down the aisle in a bohemian design by Cortana on December 10, which she purchased at Loho Bride in Los Angeles and accessorized her bridal gown with a headpiece by Amaroq. Meanwhile the Suits actor, 35, looked sharp in a three-piece Ralph Lauren suit. When it came to the Pretty Little Liars star's dress, she felt like she could take over the world.

"I’d never been someone who imagined my wedding dress as a little girl or even, truthfully, four months before the wedding!" she revealed. "I found myself gravitating toward really simple designs. I finally settled on these two pieces by Cortana because I could wear the silk top again. The bottom was a corseted, big dress. Some women say, 'I feel like when I put on the right pair of shoes, I can take on the world' – when they laced me up in this dress, I had that same feeling."









Troian and Patrick had a rustic wedding outdoors Photo: Max Wanger

The couple was wed by playwright Bill Cain, the man responsible for bringing them together in the first place when they met in 2009 starring in his Equivocation play and exchanged their vows in front of 200 "campers" including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Keegan Allen and Lulu Brud.

"Our dream was to have a weekend that not just celebrated our wedding but celebrated and thanked our incredible community of friends and family that have been so instrumental in helping us survive seven years of a long distance relationship," the couple added of their special day.

They continued: "It had really been the most powerful, transcendent, hilarious, joyful and emotional weekend of our lives. We are filled with so much love and gratitude and can't imagine a better way to begin this new chapter of our lives together."

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed sunset cocktails on the beach before dinner of local, seasonal fare under the trees. Troian and Patrick had their first dance as a married couple to Ryan Adams' Wonderwall and guests were entertained throughout the evening by DJ Ian Gotler of RedShoe as well as performances by The Get Down Boys. The wedding festivities then moved to a barn where dancing and drinks didn't wrap until 11 p.m.

Troian and Patrick made their way to Santa Barbara in his remodeled bus Photo: Max Wanger

To kick off the camp-themed wedding weekend, the couple welcomed guests with a dinner from food trucks on Friday. Patrick took the mic with his bride by his side to tell guests to "have the greatest weekend, that's all we want for this wedding." After, there were 25 surprise acts dedicated to the newlyweds in a talent show including the couple singing First Day of My Life by Bright Eyes together as well as Troian's co-star Keegan Allen, who serenaded the couple.

Patrick popped the question to the Freeform actress in 2014 after three years of dating. In September, Troian celebrated her impending nuptials with a bachelorette getaway held in Italy with her fellow PLL co-stars Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson.

Instead of gifts, the duo asked guests to donate to the David Suzuki Foundation and SickKids Hospital.