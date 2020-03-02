6 celebrities and royals who walked down the aisle alone or with their mums

You might like...
-
16 facts you didn’t know about royal weddings
Royal weddings are always a public affair (1.9billion people watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot on TV in 2018), but it turns out...
-
7 times Princess Beatrice dressed like a bride
-
The longest celebrity engagements of all time
-
6 signs Brooklyn Beckham is ready to marry Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham and model-cum-actress girlfriend Nicola Peltz have been dating for approximately five months, and rumour has it that Brooklyn’s mum...
-
Courtney Love pays tribute to Kurt Cobain with vintage wedding photo and heartfelt caption
Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain married in Hawaii in 1992, just a few months after they started dating in late 1991 and two years before Kurt passed...