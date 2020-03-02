﻿
6 Photos | Brides

6 celebrities and royals who walked down the aisle alone or with their mums

Who run the world? Girls.

...
6 celebrities and royals who walked down the aisle alone or with their mums
You're reading

6 celebrities and royals who walked down the aisle alone or with their mums

1/6
Next

Everything we know about Princess Beatrice's wedding: from the venue to the bridal party
meghan-markle-wedding-aisle
1/6

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, the day that people across the globe will celebrate women and all that they have achieved on the road to gender equality. It began as a radical feminist event in the early 20th century and has evolved into a mainstream recognition of womanhood and, in honour of the day, we’re commemorating the way that women are championing women on their wedding days. Instead of having their fathers give them away (an archaic tradition indicating that the bride is no longer her father’s property and now belongs to her groom), brides are opting to walk down the aisle alone or with their mothers. Here’s everyone who has snubbed the status quo so far.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle was the first royal British bride to walk herself to the Quire of St George’s Chapel, where she was met by Prince Charles for her final steps to now-husband Prince Harry. Meghan’s father had originally intended to do the duty, but he was unable to attend the wedding since he was recovering from heart surgery. This is a particularly bold statement as a member of the royal family, where any deviation from tradition could come under fire.   

SEE: The next time we could see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

priyanka-chopra
2/6

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra lost her father to cancer in 2013 and asked her mother Madhu Chopra to walk her down the aisle in his place. Though this likely wouldn’t have been the case if her father was still around, Priyanka could have handed the responsibility to the other men in her life. It was also symbolic of her mother filling the role of her father and mother at once – something that wouldn’t have been approved of many years ago.

kim-kardashian
3/6

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian opted to walk down the aisle alone when she tied the knot with Kanye West in 2014. This was her third wedding (after her nuptials with Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries), and was the first time her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner didn’t give her away. She reportedly added that it seemed “silly” to have someone giving her away at 33. 

SEE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye's wedding photo took four days to perfect

serena-williams
4/6

Serena Williams

Speaking in her documentary Being Serena, Serena Williams said her father was too nervous to walk her down the aisle. “If he doesn’t want to be up there in front of a lot of people, I completely understand,” she added. “There were a lot of people who didn’t get him, I don’t think a lot of them wanted to get him.” As a result, Serena walked down the aisle alone.  

princess-helena
5/6

Princess Helena

Five years after the death of her father Prince Albert, Princess Helena’s mother Queen Victoria walked her down the aisle to marry Prince Christian of Schleswig-Holstein in 1866. This marked the first time that a bride within the British monarchy was given away by someone other than their father.

princess-beatrice
6/6

Princess Beatrice

Princess Helena’s younger sister Princess Beatrice was also given away by her mother Queen Victoria when she wed Prince Henry of Battenberg in 1885.

SEE: Everything we know about Princess Beatrice's wedding

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...