Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's sweetest moments in photos

A wedding reception cancellation certainly won't break this couple…

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's sweetest moments in photos

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been forced to cancel their wedding reception due to the coronavirus pandemic and are also deciding whether to keep their ceremony on 29 May to close family and friends. While this is heart-achingly disappointing, the love story of Beatrice and Edoardo is testament to their devotion to one another. In the time that they have been engaged, Princess Beatrice's father Prince Andrew has resigned from public duties, her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped back from royal duties and, most recently, her second cousin Peter Phillips announced his divorce from wife Autumn. It's undoubtedly been a tough time, but romance lives on where these two are concerned. Take a look back at their sweetest moments that prove a wedding reception cancellation won't break their bond… 

SEE: Princess Beatrice announces engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

2/10

Their first public appearance 

Beatrice and Edoardo made their first public appearance at The Portrait Gala in March 2019. Edoardo could not wipe the smile off his face for love nor money, as he proudly held Beatrice by his side. 

3/10

Edoardo's chivalry

Edoardo opened the door of the car for Beatrice after they had a romantic date night out at 34 restaurant in London in April 2019. 

4/10

Their happiness 

Despite all of the royal family's bad news, Beatrice and Edoardo still managed to enjoy themselves at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. You know what they say: couples who laugh together, last together… 

5/10

Beatrice's adoration 

Beatrice looked lovingly at Edoardo during a Pitch @ Palace event hosted by Beatrice's father Prince Andrew at St James Palace in June 2019. 

6/10

Their smiles

Beatrice and Edoardo were all smiles as the couple headed out on another date night to Annabel's in London in July last year. 

SEE: All of Princess Beatrice's romantic date night outfits with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

7/10

Their body language

We're no body language experts, but a photo of the couple at an exhibition in July last year showed Beatrice and Edoardo looking snug, with Edoardo's arm around Beatrice. 

8/10

Their engagement 

Their engagement photos were nothing if not proof of their love for one another. Beatrice's sister Eugenie shared the photos on her own Instagram account, showing the couple cuddling up together. 

9/10

Their first post-engagement appearance 

Shortly after announcing their engagement, the pair held hands as they left The Dior Sessions book launch, and could Edoardo look any happier? We think not. 

10/10

Edoardo's protective nature 

Edoardo stood protectively in front of Beatrice at the wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg in October 2019. 

