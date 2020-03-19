Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's sweetest moments in photos

You might like...
-
The 12 best royal wedding hats of all time
-
Everything we know about Princess Beatrice's wedding: from the venue to the bridal party
-
9 ways Princess Beatrice's wedding will be different to a typical royal wedding
Princess Beatrice will tie the knot with property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 29 May. The pair announced their engagement in September...
-
8 of the best celebrity vintage wedding dress looks
-
Home and Away stars Jessica Grace Smith and Benedict Wall marry
Home and Away stars Jessica Grace Smith and Benedict Wall have tied the knot after ten years together.The pair have been in a relationship since 2010,...