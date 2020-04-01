﻿
9 celebrity and royal couples celebrating their wedding anniversaries in isolation

Japan Airlines ditches compulsory high heels and skirts for female crew after national #KuToo campaign
Chloe Best
Not only has the coronavirus pandemic had a big impact on many weddings, with the likes of Princess Beatrice and James Middleton among those who have been forced to change their plans, but it will also affect how many stars celebrate their anniversaries, too. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are among the famous couples who are set to celebrate a milestone anniversary in April, but with government lockdown measures in place, their plans are likely to have been changed. Let's see who else will be affected…

Prince Charles and Camilla – 9 April 2005

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will have no choice but to keep their 15th wedding anniversary celebrations low-key, as they are currently social distancing in their Scottish home, Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate. No doubt they will be glad to be able to spend the day together, after they each had to self-isolate for a week when Prince Charles was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

Prince William and Kate – 29 April 2011

While it is not yet known how long the government lockdown measures will be in place, it is likely people across the UK will still be social distancing by the time of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary on 29 April. The couple are set to celebrate nine years of marriage in 2020, and will likely be spending the day at Anmer Hall with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z – 4 April 2008

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 12th wedding anniversary celebrations will likely involve a low-key family day with their children Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir. The couple are believed to be isolating at their £70million home in Bel-Air, which has four outdoor swimming pools, a spa and wellness centre, and a full-size basketball court. Why would they ever want to leave?

Marc Jacobs and Char DeFrancesco – 6 April 2019

Marc Jacobs' first wedding anniversary celebrations are likely to be a lot more low-key than his wedding! The fashion designer and his partner were joined by celebs including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and model siblings Gigi and Bella Hadid for their wedding in New York in 2019. Throughout the isolation Marc has been sharing amusing photos from his home as he encouraged fans to follow suit and stay in.

Former Emperor Akihito of Japan and Michiko Shoda – 10 April 1959

It has been 61 years since Former Emperor Akihito of Japan married Michiko Shoda in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. The couple have gone through big change in the past year following the Emperor's abdication, including moving into a new temporary home, the Takanawa Imperial Residence.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre – 26 April 2019

Idris and Sabrina's first wedding anniversary is set to be a memorable one, as they are both recovering at home after contracting coronavirus. The couple married in a star-studded ceremony in Morocco on 26 April 2019, but one year on they'll likely be relaxing at their home instead.

Photo: Sean Thomas

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – 30 April 1988

One of Hollywood's most popular couples will celebrate 32 years of marriage at the end of April. The couple recently revealed they were grateful to have been able to return to their home in Los Angeles after both being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in Australia.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt – 25 April 2009

The Hills couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are set to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary on 25 April. The pair, who marked their tenth anniversary by renewing their vows, have been spending their time in isolation at home with their son Gunner, and will no doubt have plans to do more of the same on their wedding anniversary.

Ben and Annie Shephard – 26 March 2004

Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard and his wife Annie celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary at their family home during the first week of the UK-wide coronavirus lockdown. Speaking to his co-host Lorraine Kelly on Thursday, Ben said: "We had a celebration of some sorts. But what was lovely yesterday, we just sat around and had dinner with the boys. Lots of people - like you were saying - are suddenly eating together more than they were," he added. "It was just a lovely sort of day being at home, being in the garden and thinking, '25 years together is a long old time.'"

