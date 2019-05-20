﻿
25 Photos | Brides

The best photos from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding

Look back on their special day with snaps of Kate Middleton and more

The best photos from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding
You're reading

The best photos from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding

1/25
Next

All the adorable times Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been pageboy and bridesmaid
hellomagazine.com
pippa middleton wedding
1/25

As Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews celebrate their third wedding anniversary, take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from their big day. The couple married at St Mark's Church, Englefield on 20 May 2017, with their nephew and niece Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of their bridal party, along with the bride's sister the Duchess of Cambridge.

Other guests included Prince Harry and Prince William, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and the groom's brother Spencer Matthews, who acted as best man.

Pippa and James Matthews depart their ceremony

After their vows, Pippa and James drove off from their ceremony in a vintage convertible – echoing sister Kate's 2011 wedding day when she and her Prince did the same. Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Pippa Middleton's wedding florist shares your ultimate guide to choosing your wedding flowers

pippa wedding
2/25

Prince George practices his royal wave

William and Kate's son Prince George practiced his royal wave as he zoomed off after the church ceremony. Photo: Getty Images

3/25

The newlyweds leave the church

Mr. and Mrs. Matthews left the church hand in hand after their wedding ceremony, with the bride looking stunning in her Giles Deacon gown. Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' full wedding menu revealed

4/25

Prince William and James Middleton

Prince William and his brother-in-law James Middleton shared a laugh as they headed off to continue the celebration. Photo: Getty Images

5/25

Kate Middleton looks after Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Duchess Kate was spotted looking after George and Charlotte who'd had a big morning playing major roles in the high profile nuptials. The royal tots wore outfits from Pepa & Co. Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: All the details on Prince George and Princess Charlotte's wedding outfits

6/25

The wedding party gather outside the church

With James chatting to a flower girl, Pippa, Kate and the wedding party gathered outside the church as they prepared to head to the wedding lunch. Photo: Getty Images

7/25

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Proud mother-of-the bride Carole Middleton looked on as her daughter and new son-in-law left the church grounds. Photo: Getty Images

8/25

Prince George and the pageboys

Prince George and the pageboys patiently awaited their next steps after the ceremony. Photo: Getty Images

GALLERY: See the most adorable royal bridesmaids and pageboys

9/25

Newlyweds Pippa and James leave the church

Walking behind their pageboys and flower girls, Pippa and James couldn't have looked happier as they emerged from the church as husband and wife. Photo: Getty Images

10/25

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews share a kiss

Standing under the floral archway, decorated with dusty rose-colored blooms, the newlyweds shared a kiss. Photo: Getty Images

11/25

Pippa and James share the look of love

The couple looked relaxed and ready to celebrate their union with family and friends as they exited the church following their wedding ceremony. Photo: Getty Images

12/25

Kate Middleton looks after the pageboys and bridesmaids

She's usually the centre of attention but on this occasion Duchess Kate played a supporting role, helping to keep the young wedding party on their best behaviour. Photo: Getty Images

13/25

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

Kate of course was keeping an especially close eye on her own children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (pictured). Photo: Getty Images

14/25

Pippa Middleton's wedding dress

Pippa wore a floor-length Giles Deacon dress, with a long train and delicate veil, and had her brunette hair swept up into an elegant chignon. She was the picture-perfect romantic bride for the English countryside nuptials. Photo: Getty Images

15/25

Bride Pippa Middleton arrives

The beautiful bride stopped to smile at well-wishers gathered at St. Mark's church for her special day. Photo: Getty Images

16/25

Kate assists as Pippa makes her entrance

The bride's sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, helped her adjust her train – just as Pippa had done for her during her royal wedding in 2011. Photo: Getty Images

17/25

Duchess Kate keeps the bridal party in line

In her supporting role, Duchess Kate kept the cute little pageboys and flower girls in line, including her own 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Charlotte. Photo: Max Mumby

18/25

Prince George and Princess Charlotte enter the church

Big brother Prince George helped his little sister Princess Charlotte with her flower girl duties as the two little royals entered the church. Photo: Getty Images

19/25

Princess Charlotte 

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte was adorable bearing flowers with a matching garland in her hair. Photo: Getty Images

20/25

Kate, George and Charlotte enter the church

The Duchess of Cambridge seemed to be explaining all of the excitement to a rosy-cheeked Princess Charlotte, who held on to a heart-shaped garland. Photo: Getty Images

21/25

Prince George and the pageboys

Before their big moment, Prince George and his fellow pageboys waited patiently together outside the church. Photo: Getty Images

22/25

Prince William and Prince Harry

Royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry were dapper – albeit without their dates, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle – as they headed up to St. Mark's Church. Photo: Getty Images

23/25

Carole and James Middleton

Mother-of-the-bride Carole Middleton was pretty in pink as she arrived on the arm of son James Middleton. Photo: Getty Images

24/25

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie wore a pillbox hat and tailored Paule Ka dress as she and boyfriend Jack Brooksbank arrived for Pippa and James' wedding. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

25/25

Mirka and Roger Federer

Tennis champ Roger Federer walked up to St. Mark's church hand-in-hand with his wife, Mirka. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...