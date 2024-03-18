Zara and Mike Tindall's bond with Phillips children: Sweetest snaps of Uncle Mike with Savannah, 13, and Isla, 11

Zara and Mike Tindall are every inch the doting parents, to their three children, Mia, 10, Lena, five and Lucas, who happens to have a birthday this week.

Talking about how Zara as a mother, the former England rugby player revealed exactly what he thought of his adoring wife's instincts when chatting to HELLO! at the Legends of Rugby Dinner last year.

"Her passion her compassion, her dedication, I think they are the foundations of any great mother, it's just born in," the I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star said. "She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn't want to leave them, I take my hat off to all women out there."

© Shutterstock Zara and Mike Tindall are proud parents and an aunt and uncle

Their incredible parental instincts are also part of what makes the happy couple the most caring aunt and uncle to their nieces, 13-year-old Savannah and 11-year-old, Isla Phillips, who are the daughters of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife, Autumn.

Zara and Mike's sweetest aunt and uncle moments…

Family festivities © Chris Jackson,Getty This snapshot was taken last Christmas when the royal family stepped out for the Together At Christmas Carol Service, spearheaded by the Princess of Wales. In the photo, Zara is seen walking with her nieces Savannah and Isla and their dad, Peter Phillips. The family look in great spirits and the proximity of Savannah walking closely with her aunt speaks of their familiar and comfortable bond.

Zara hugs Savannah © Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty It's safe to say that Zara couldn't get enough of her adorable niece Savannah in September 2017, when they headed to the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in Stroud. The daughter of Princess Anne was captured bending down to welcome in the biggest cuddle from the youngster.

Piggyback rides © Mark Cuthbert,Getty In June 2017, Mike Tindall was spotted going full Uncle Mike when he gave Isla and Savannah a double piggy-back at the Maserati Royal Polo Trophy match during the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo at Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury. The trio appeared to be having a wonderful time as they made their way across the grass and in the heartwarming shot, which was taken with them facing away from the camera. There is even a small glimpse of Mike and Savannah's joyous faces.

Fun and games © Karwai Tang,Getty It didn't stop with piggy-back rides, Mike kindly kept the two little ones entertained and laughing by lifting them up with his feet. More heartfelt photos from the Beaufort Polo Club in 2017 saw Mike continuing uncle duties as he was photographed carrying his niece Savannah sideways as she gripped onto his arm tightly and beaming from ear to ear. The former athlete couldn't have looked happier in the snaps.

Zara showing Savannah the ropes © Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty The daughters of Peter and Autumn Phillips had their equestrian training started from a very young age thanks to their aunt Zara who could be seen enthusiastically pointing at the showjumping whilst attending the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in this photo from March 2012. In the photo, little Savannah is being held by her loving auntie - and looked very enthralled by the display.

