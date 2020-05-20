﻿
5 Photos | Brides

Princess Beatrice and more royals whose weddings have been postponed due to coronavirus

Many royal celebrations have been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Princess Beatrice and more royals whose weddings have been postponed due to coronavirus
You're reading

Princess Beatrice and more royals whose weddings have been postponed due to coronavirus

1/5
Next

Cat Deeley's video of her two sons playing together will melt your heart
Chloe Best
Princess-Beatrice-Edoardo-Mapelli-Mozzi-engaged
Photo: © PA
1/5

May should have been a month of celebration for the royal family, with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi set to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal, and the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton also due to marry his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. However, just as the coronavirus pandemic has affected thousands of couples' wedding plans around the world, it has meant that both Beatrice and James have had to put their own nuptials on hold. And they aren't the only ones; read on to see which other royal weddings and celebrations have had to be postponed amid the current lockdown…

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were originally due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on 29 May, followed by a reception in the gardens at Buckingham Palace. However, after first cancelling their reception, the couple has now completely postponed their nuptials indefinitely.

While further details of the nuptials were still to be released, it was confirmed that Edoardo's three-year-old son Christopher (affectionately known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, would be best man. It was also likely that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would have had starring roles at the nuptials. No doubt the couple will be keen to marry as soon as possible after the lockdown and restrictions on wedding party sizes is lifted.

Princess-Theodora-of-Greece-Matthew-Kumar
Photo: © Instagram
2/5

Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark and Matthew Kumar

Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark was expected to marry American lawyer Matthew Kumar at the end of May on the Greek island of Spetses. However, a new statement released in mid-May revealed that the couple had been forced to put their plans on hold as a result of the pandemic. Theodora, who was born in London and now lives in Los Angeles, is the daughter of the former King of Greece, Constantine II, and his wife, Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark. When she announced her engagement in 2018, Theodora wrote: "Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man." Hopefully, she won't have too much longer to wait!

 

Flora-Ogilvy-Timothy-Vesterberg
Photo: © Instagram
3/5

Flora Alexandra Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Alexandra Ogilvy and her fiancé Timothy Vesterberg may have also put their wedding plans on hold. The couple announced their engagement in November, and while they hadn't shared further details on their wedding plans, it is likely they would have been planning to marry in 2020.

Flora is currently 56th in line to the throne, and was among the royal guests at her cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2019, arriving alongside Lady Amelia Windsor.

RELATED: Celebrity couples whose weddings have been affected by coronavirus

James-middleton-Alizee-Thevenet
Photo: © Instagram
4/5

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

While he is not a member of the royal family, there's no doubt that James Middleton's wedding would have been a big royal affair. The Duchess of Cambridge's brother recently revealed he had been due to marry Alizee Thevenet in May, and like his sister Pippa Middleton did on her wedding day, we're sure he would have enlisted his young niece and nephews - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - to have been a bridesmaid and pageboys alongside Pippa's son Arthur.

James has previously been a guest at the royal weddings of Prince Harry and Meghan and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, so there would likely have been several royals on the guest list.

MORE: All the adorable times Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been pageboy and bridesmaid

Cressida-bonas-Harry-Wentworth-Stanley-engagement
5/5

Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has also been forced to put her wedding to Harry Wentworth-Stanley on hold, and recently joked about hosting an impromptu lockdown ceremony instead. Like James, Cressida is friends with a few members of the royal family, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The actress has also remained friends with Prince Harry and was a guest at his wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018, so it is likely they would have all been invited to Cressida's big day. However, with Prince Harry and Meghan currently living in Los Angeles, it is not known whether they would have been able to travel over to attend.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...