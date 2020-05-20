Princess Beatrice and more royals whose weddings have been postponed due to coronavirus

May should have been a month of celebration for the royal family, with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi set to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal, and the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton also due to marry his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. However, just as the coronavirus pandemic has affected thousands of couples' wedding plans around the world, it has meant that both Beatrice and James have had to put their own nuptials on hold. And they aren't the only ones; read on to see which other royal weddings and celebrations have had to be postponed amid the current lockdown…
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were originally due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on 29 May, followed by a reception in the gardens at Buckingham Palace. However, after first cancelling their reception, the couple has now completely postponed their nuptials indefinitely.
While further details of the nuptials were still to be released, it was confirmed that Edoardo's three-year-old son Christopher (affectionately known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, would be best man. It was also likely that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would have had starring roles at the nuptials. No doubt the couple will be keen to marry as soon as possible after the lockdown and restrictions on wedding party sizes is lifted.