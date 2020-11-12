14 celebrities who married at home: Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon, more

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in big changes for weddings, with many couples choosing to host virtual or socially distanced ceremonies at their homes due to restrictions on their guest numbers. However, for many stars, their luxury homes have been the number one choice of wedding venue for some time. With gorgeous grounds, familiar settings and extra privacy it's no wonder these celebs chose to say "I do" at home. From Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's understated back garden wedding to Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman's nuptials at her dad Lenny Kravitz's Paris home, we take a look back at some of the most unique and intimate celebrity weddings…
SEE: The most expensive royal wedding dresses of all-time
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick
Comedian Kathy Griffin married Randy Bick at their Los Angeles home on New Year's Eve in 2019, and later told HELLO! they couldn't think of anywhere better to tie the knot. "Randy and I discussed the ceremony possibilities at length. We kept returning to the same conclusion: it was so much fun and so meaningful to do it here in what we believe is truly a beautiful home, filled with love and humour," Kathy said.