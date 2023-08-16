Ellen DeGeneres wishes Portia De Rossi happy 15th wedding anniversary in the most moving way possible

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi recently marked a milestone – 15 years of marital happiness.

The TV icon, Ellen, 65, took to social media, sharing an enchanting photo of the duo on a yacht deck, the vast ocean and striking rock formations behind them.

"To my wife of 15 years - I fall more in love with you every day. My life is blessed because you're in it," Ellen lovingly penned, celebrating their anniversary.

In the snapshot, Ellen sports a chic black ensemble while Portia, the acclaimed Ally McBeal star, is resplendent in white, accentuated with a vibrant, multi-colored cardigan.

With the sandy shores of Santa Barbara recently under their bare feet, this photo captures a tender moment between them, heads tilted together in shared joy.

Their union commenced in 2004, leading to their wedding bells in August 2008. Through the years, their bond has been an inspiration to many, an emblem of love enduring the scrutiny of the limelight.

Their feed was alight with heartwarming wishes from celebrity friends. Joshua Radin, the famed folk singer, exclaimed: "Happy 15 years! Can't believe it's been that long. Hope you have the best anniversary ever!"

Motivational speaker and podcaster, Jay Shetty, conveyed his warmth, saying: "Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite couples. Sending SO much love your way."

Chelsea Handler, ever the comedienne, teased: "Are you guys at your house?" And the heart emojis from Allison Holker captured the sentiment of many.

This year held another significant occasion - Portia's 50th birthday, celebrated with a heartwarming vow renewal. In a beautiful surprise, Portia adorned her wedding gown once again, with none other than Kris Jenner officiating.

"I thought what greater accomplishment could I ever have in my life than being loved by someone as magnificent and incredible as you," Portia expressed, her eyes shimmering with emotion.

The intimate ceremony was graced by royals and Hollywood elites alike - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Brandi Carlile, to name a few.

© Getty Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend GENERAL PUBLIC x RH Celebration at Restoration Hardware

Carlile's rendition of Roberta Flack's The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face added to the magical ambiance. Jenner, deeply moved, affirmed:"These two were born for each other."

Their wedding, a testament to love in its purest form, had been a serene gathering. Only 19 attendees bore witness, a deviation from their expansive initial list. Reflecting on the shift, Portia mentioned the mounting pressure and how the event "just got to be too big and stressful".

Their chosen officiant had been the late philosopher, Wayne Dyer. In his profound wisdom, he addressed them, "Today we have taken a giant step forward... true nobility is not about being better than anyone else, it's about being better than you used to be."