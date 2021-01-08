EastEnders stars' emotional wedding and engagement photos revealed

The EastEnders cast go through their fair share of heartache on screen, but thankfully their personal lives are a little more romantic. Walford favourites including Danny Dyer, Jake Wood and Lacey Turner are all married, and some of them have chosen to share their big day exclusively with HELLO!. Meanwhile, several of the soap stars are happily engaged, so we have more EastEnders weddings to look forward to in the future. Click through to see their wonderful engagement and wedding photographs…
Louisa Lytton
EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's boyfriend Ben proposed during a holiday in the Maldives in May 2019, with the pair sharing the exciting news on Instagram. "Been practicing selfies with my right hand for two weeks…" Louisa jokingly captioned this post, which shared a glimpse at her beautiful diamond engagement ring. Unfortunately, the couple has had to put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DISCOVER: 11 heartwarming stories of how these celebrity and royal couples met