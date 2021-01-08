﻿
11 Photos | Brides

EastEnders stars' emotional wedding and engagement photos revealed

From Jacqueline Jossa to Jake Wood…

EastEnders stars' emotional wedding and engagement photos revealed
You're reading

EastEnders stars' emotional wedding and engagement photos revealed

1/11
Next

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship in their own words
Chloe Best
Louisa-Lytton-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
1/11

The EastEnders cast go through their fair share of heartache on screen, but thankfully their personal lives are a little more romantic. Walford favourites including Danny Dyer, Jake Wood and Lacey Turner are all married, and some of them have chosen to share their big day exclusively with HELLO!. Meanwhile, several of the soap stars are happily engaged, so we have more EastEnders weddings to look forward to in the future. Click through to see their wonderful engagement and wedding photographs…

Louisa Lytton

EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's boyfriend Ben proposed during a holiday in the Maldives in May 2019, with the pair sharing the exciting news on Instagram. "Been practicing selfies with my right hand for two weeks…" Louisa jokingly captioned this post, which shared a glimpse at her beautiful diamond engagement ring. Unfortunately, the couple has had to put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DISCOVER: 11 heartwarming stories of how these celebrity and royal couples met

Jacqueline-Jossa-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
2/11

Jacqueline Jossa

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa married Dan Osborne in June 2017 and shared a throwback photo from their big day on Instagram in 2019, writing: "Let's do it all over again." The I'm a Celebrity winner wowed in a beautiful ballgown with lace long-sleeved overlay, and her hair tied up in a bun.

Laurie-Brett-married
Photo: © Instagram
3/11

Laurie Brett

Laurie Brett married her fiancé Dennis Longman in a secret ceremony at the beginning of February 2019. The 49-year-old, who plays Jane Beale in the BBC soap, tied the knot in an intimate wedding in north London attended by her co-stars Tamzin Outhwaite and Letitia Dean. Tamzin shared the first look at the newlyweds in a post on Instagram Stories, showing Laurie and Dennis kissing while each holding a glass of champagne. "Congratulations Laurie and Den," she captioned the post, which also gave a look at Laurie’s beautiful wedding dress.

REVEALED: GMB stars' wedding photos unveiled: Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan, Ben Shephard & more

Matt-Di-Angelo-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

Matt Di Angelo

Former EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo proposed to his long-term girlfriend Sophia Perry during a holiday in the Dominican Republic in May. Sharing a photo revealing how they were celebrating on the beach with pizza and champagne during their holiday in the Dominican Republic, Matt simply wrote: "Got pizza today." Meanwhile, Sophia shared a photo of herself tucking into a slice of pizza while holding a glass of bubbly, giving a glimpse at her dazzling diamond engagement ring. "I heart PIZZA… AND MY FIANCE," she captioned the snap.

GALLERY: EastEnders' real-life romances

Melissa-Suffield-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

Melissa Suffield

Former EastEnders actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend Robert in July 2019, with a sweet Instagram post captioned: "#ISaidYaaaaas." The couple have since welcomed their first child together.

Danny Dyer Jo Mas wedding HELLO
Photo: © HELLO!
6/11

Danny Dyer

EastEnders actor Danny married his long-term partner Jo Mas in a ceremony exclusively covered by HELLO! in summer 2016. The couple gave their children Dani Dyer, Sunnie and Arty special roles in their wedding day, and Danny said he was "so proud" to have them involved. pageboy. "I was overwhelmed. Jo looked stunning - and seeing her there with all my beautiful children - I was really moved. It couldn't have been any better," Danny told HELLO!.

Jake Wood wedding vow renewal
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

Jake Wood

Jake Wood, who is known for his role as Max Branning in the soap, renewed his wedding vows with his wife Alison Murray in October 2017. The couple had their own festival-inspired ceremony, called Wed Fest, in a Hertfordshire field 23 years to the day they met. Their children Amber and Buster were by their sides for the fun nuptials, which came after 16 years of marriage.

Scott Maslen wedding hello
Photo: © Instagram
8/11

Scott Maslen:

Scott, 47, married his wife Estelle in 2008, and shared his wedding day exclusively with HELLO!. The groom was so overwhelmed he had trouble uttering his vows, which he said in front of guests including his co-stars Patsy Palmer, Sid Owen, Samantha Janus, and Perry Fenwick.

SEE: The most-watched royal wedding of all-time revealed

Lacey Turner wedding second dress
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

Lacey Turner:

Lacey tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Matt Kay in Ibiza in September 2017. The actress first donned a Liz Martinez gown for her bohemian-style ceremony, before swapping into a second wedding dress from Bourhan Basma for the reception.

James Bye Eastenders wedding
Photo: © Instagram
10/11

James Bye:

Lacey's on-screen husband James, who plays Martin Fowler, has been married to wife Victoria since April 2012, and are currently expecting their third child together. Sharing photos from their wedding day on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary, James wrote: "5 years ago today this beautiful woman made my dreams come true and agreed to be my wife! Every day since has just got better and better. I love you Mrs Bye."

Aaron-Sidwell-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
11/11

Aaron Sidwell

Former EastEnders actor Aaron Sidwell – known for his role as Steven Beale – announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Tricia Adele Turner in April. "Here's to the future Mrs Sidwell #SheSaidYes," he wrote in the caption. The lovely picture shows the pair sharing a sweet kiss on London's Carnaby Street after Aaron popped the question.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.