Baby joy for Tori and Dean in Los Angeles

14 MARCH 2007



Tori Spelling and her Canadian husband Dean McDermott have welcomed the arrival of a baby boy. Liam Aaron, named after the actress' late media mogul father, was born on Tuesday at Cedars Sinai hospital in LA by caesarian section, weighing 6lbs 6oz.



"They're all really happy, and everybody's resting now," said the couple's spokeswoman. "Tori and the baby are healthy."



The former Beverly Hills 90210 star is likely to be pleased to have her mum Candy on hand to help with the little one, as the pair have rekindled their relationship after a brief estrangement following her father's death last June.



"Words can't describe the joy and elation I feel at this truly happy event," said the excited new gran, who was at the hospital to greet the newest addition to the family. "I am looking forward to doting on my new little grandson and all the memorable fun that comes with it."



And the new parents will certainly have their hands full in the coming months. In addition to caring for Liam, Tori and Dean are launching their new reality show, which focuses on them running a bed and breakfast establishment, on March 20.