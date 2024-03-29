Tori Spelling to divorce Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage

Tori Spelling has filed for divorce from Dean McDermott after the couple's highly-publicized separation on June 17, 2023, and 18 years of marriage.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, aged 50, filed for divorce from the Canadian actor citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Tori has requested the court award her spousal support and terminate Dean's ability to receive the same support. She also asked for sole physical custody of the former couple's five children - all minors - and joint legal custody with Dean's visitation rights to be determined at a later date.

Together, they share five children: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven. Tori said that the nature and extent of their respective properties has yet to be determined, and it's not indicated whether or not they had a prenuptial agreement.

Dean had originally shared on Instagram on June 17 that the couple had decided to split up, but later deleted the statement.

He wrote: "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own".

Their divorce comes 10 years after Dean publicly admitted to having an affair, a scandal which played out on their reality show True Tori.

Tori and Dean had been married since 2006, when they had a private ceremony in Fiji. They met in 2005 on the set of TV movie Mind Over Murder. In 2010, they renewed their vows.

While the couple may have been split for the past nine months, they have held a united front when it comes to their kids, as they came together to celebrate their son Beau's birthday earlier this month.

Both parents shared photos of their son on Instagram, with touching tributes to him. Tori called Beau "my greatest teacher on this journey." Meanwhile Dean shared a photo of his son on the golf course, as he said: "My little Prince is becoming a King!"

