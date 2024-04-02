Tori Spelling reveals the moment she knew her marriage to Dean McDermott was over

Tori Spelling is getting candid about her divorce from Dean McDermott, who she's been married to for 18 years and shares five children with.

Speaking on the debut episode podcast misSPELLING, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star confessed that she had wanted to file for divorce for "like… 15 years."

The star continued that after they started having children, their "relationship was never the same".

© Jesse Grant Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

She added: "Everything became focused on the kids and I kind of left him in a way. And I get it. It doesn’t excuse his behaviour and everything he did."

"We always say, ‘Hey, it made it 18 years. It shouldn’t have made it 18 years," Tori said. "And I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner."

Tori then explained that the reason she had held back from filing for so long was an effort to "protect" Dean from hurt, as well as their five children together.

© Instagram Tori and her five kids have settled into new home

The ex-couple share Liam Aaron, 17, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, seven. In the divorce filings, Tori has asked for sole physical custody of their children and joint legal custody, asking that Dean's visitation rights are determined at a later date.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Tori said that she wanted to "redefine" and "take the hard out of" divorce, as she looked forward to a fresh start.

"I feel like it's an evolving time and it's the appropriate time in life and shifts happen in life for a reason and you just keep going. You move forward and you do your one thing."

Dean similarly broke his silence, simply relaying: "I'm doing good. It's been a long time coming but T and I are good."

Tori's filing for divorce made headlines on March 29, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. This came after the couple separated on June 17 2023. The papers said that the nature and extent of their respective properties has yet to be determined, and it's not indicated whether or not they had a prenuptial agreement.