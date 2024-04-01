Dean McDermott breaks silence after Tori Spelling files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

In the wake of Tori Spelling's official move to dissolve their 18-year marriage, Dean McDermott has broken his silence.

Captured by photographers in Los Angeles, merely hours following Tori's divorce filing, Dean engaged openly, expressing: "I'm doing good. It's been a long time coming but T and I are good," a sentiment captured in a video by the Daily Mail.

His casual attire and the presence of his wedding band painted a picture of calm amidst significant personal changes.

The decision to part ways didn't catch followers by surprise, given the couple's prior announcement of their separation on June 17, 2023.

© Getty Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their kids in June 2023

Citing "irreconcilable differences," Tori has sought joint legal custody of their five children—Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7—preferring sole physical custody with visitation for Dean

Furthermore, she requested spousal support and coverage of her legal fees, outlining the financial dimensions of their separation.

© Instagram/Tori Spelling The family posed together for Stella's birthday one day before Dean made the announcement

An intriguing twist unfolded on Tori's "Misspelling" podcast, where she unexpectedly informed Dean of the divorce proceedings during a call, apologizing for the timing as he was "in the middle of going to work."

Despite the discomfort of the situation, Tori proceeded to explain the formalities involved, indicating the inevitability of their decision.

© Andrew J Cunningham Tori Spelling and Dean Mcdermott announced their separation earlier this year via Instagram but then swiftly deleted the post

Although Dean's response wasn't directly shared, the conversation hinted at his surprise and initial resistance, particularly concerning who initiated the filing.

Tori's emotional vulnerability surfaced as she confided in her listeners about feeling profoundly isolated, a sentiment exacerbated by the circumstances surrounding their divorce announcement.

She shared Dean's intent to file for divorce himself, revealing his eventual acceptance of the situation as "great" and "good."

© Getty Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their five children

This exchange, culminating in Tori expressing "Love you," showcased a complex blend of personal pain and the pursuit of amicable resolution.

Tori and Dean had been married since 2006, when they had a private ceremony in Fiji. They met in 2005 on the set of TV movie Mind Over Murder. In 2010, they renewed their vows.

While the couple may have been split for the past nine months, they have held a united front when it comes to their kids, as they came together to celebrate their son Beau's birthday earlier this month.

Both parents shared photos of their son on Instagram, with touching tributes to him. Tori called Beau "my greatest teacher on this journey." Meanwhile Dean shared a photo of his son on the golf course, as he said: "My little Prince is becoming a King!"

