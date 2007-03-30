Chic Halle and her love Gabriel take in springtime in Paris

hellomagazineWeb
The pair have been inseparable during Halle's European promotional tour for her latest silver screen outing Perfect Stranger. While in Paris they took time out to see the sights, with the actress sporting a chic Parisien look by French fashion label Celine
Ever the gentleman, Gabriel helps his gorgeous girlfriend out of the limo as they arrive at the Trocadero Gardens
30 MARCH 2007
It's not all work and no play for Halle Berry, who's been criss-crossing Europe of late on the promotional trail for her movie Perfect Stranger. The Oscar winner, who was accompanied by Canadian boyfriend Gabriel Aubry on jaunts to Madrid and Rome this week, also took some time out with her beau in romantic Paris.
Dressed to impress in a belted beige suit by French fashion house Celine, Halle looked every inch a Parisian belle as she and her model love hit the City of Light hand-in-hand, taking in its famous Trocadero Gardens.
While the couple's relationship seems stronger than ever, the 40-year-old actress has confessed she won't be heading up the aisle for the third time - although she does see herself starting a family. "I've accomplished things I never thought I would," she told a US magazine recently. "Now my sights are set on a different chapter in my life, which is motherhood. That's the goal I have very clearly set for myself."
Before then, however, the screen star has another reason to celebrate. Her career achievements will be honoured Stateside next week with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Halle's Perfect Stranger co-star Bruce Willis and her Monster's Ball colleague Billy Bob Thornton are expected to be among those attending the unveiling to offer their congratulations.
