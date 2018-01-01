KYLIE FEARS FUTURE WITHOUT KIDS AS SHE AND OLIVIER SPLIT

5 FEBRUARY 2007



The four-year romance between pop princess Kylie Minogue and French pin-up Olivier Martinez has come to an end after the pair mutually agreed to go their separate ways.



Reports that others were involved in the break-up have been dismissed by the duo who, in a joint statement, said "false accusations of disloyalty have saddened them both".



For Kylie the split will be a particularly tough blow. The 38-year-old singer has often spoken of her desire to start a family and, according to friends, believes she will be too old to conceive if she begins a new relationship. Many saw Olivier as being "the one" after he stood by her during her cancer ordeal, treatment for which may have affected her chances of having children.



Cracks in the couple's relationship started to appear when Olivier, 41, missed her first comeback concert in Sydney on November 11 last year. The Paris-born actor, who is currently in Los Angeles, has recently been linked with Mexican beauty Salma Hayek, Lost actress Michelle Rodriguez and Israeli model Sarai Givati.