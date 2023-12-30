Kylie Minogue sets pulses racing as she shows off toned legs in just a bathrobe

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue is currently taking a break from her Las Vegas residency until mid January, but instead of thinking about taking it easy and enjoying the holidays, it seems Kylie is itching to be back on stage.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the 55-year-old shared two racy photos showing her backstage after one of her Las Vegas shows.

© Instagram Kylie Minogue delighted fans by posing in her bathrobe

“Missing that post show feeling,” she captioned the post, which saw her lying across a sofa in full makeup, glittery silver eyes and red lipstick, and wearing a white robe that showed a glimpse of her toned legs.

At the forefront of her snap, a large wine cooler filled with Kylie Minogue wine could be seen – a detail which didn’t go unnoticed.

“This show blew my face off. Also that Prosecco is [three love hearts],” a fan wrote, whilst another remarked: “And we’ve been missing you too, Min. Thank you for the incredible year you gave us. Padam 2024!!!”

© Instagram The singer took the photos backstage after one of her Las Vegas shows

Indeed it’s been an unforgettable year for Kylie. Not only has she had a ninth UK No1 album with Tension and her song Padam Padam became her highest-charting single in 12 years, but she kicked off her Las Vegas residency.

Recently speaking to the Sun, she confessed: “It’s surreal to be in Vegas, full stop. But yes, this moment feels very good and I’m so grateful for the opportunities that I have right now.”

The singer also revealed what she likes to keep in her private backstage area, and fans will be surprised at her simple demands.

“I keep my backstage area pretty simple. I don’t need distraction. Here in Vegas, a humidifier is essential.”

She continued: “High up on the list of priorities is a kettle and a coffee machine. A well-timed cup of tea can always make things better.”